Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Accuses Shiv Thakare Of Spreading 'Jhoothe Ilzam'. He Says 'Jo Bolte...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary accused Shiv Thakare of spreading false narratives about her, adding that Mandali members follow whatever he says. She put her in the 'Wall of Shame' in front of Badshah.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's reality show. Be it the celebrities or the mango people (aam aadmi), everyone is busy cheering for the duo. They believe that the two celebs will become finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and one of them will lift the winner's trophy.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA VS SHIV IN FRONT OF BADSHAH

Priyanka and Shiv's fight and nok-jhok have grabbed several eyeballs. Fans love them because of the way they keep their opinions and take stand on different things. When they two celebs collide, you can expect a massive blast, isn't it? Well, something similar happened when they shared their views in front of Badshah during a recent task.

When the rapper asked the Bigg Boss 16 contestants to the picture of the housemate, whom they want to place in Wall of Fame or Wall of Shame, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam chose Shiv Thakare's name.

Bigg Boss 16: What Priyanka Choudhary Said About Shiv Thakare? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary alleged that Shiv Thakare was responsible for creating a certain portrayal and spreading false narratives about her since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16. She put his picture in the Wall of Shame during the task. "Jitne bhi aaj tak, season se lekar abhi tak, jitne bhi mujhpe jhoothe ilzam lage hain ya kuch bhi baatein banaye gai hai, Shiv ne portray kiya hai. Aur Shiv ke peeche chalti hai Mandali," Priyanka said, accusing Mandali of following the instructions of Shiv Thakare. #ShukravaarKaVaar mein special guest Badshah le aayenge contestants ke liye naya task. 🤩



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBossBeingSalmanKhan Its_Badshah pic.twitter.com/gODsoPvr6u — ColorsTV (ColorsTV) February 3, 2023 Bigg Boss 16: How Shiv Reacted? Shiv Thakare expressed his displeasure over Priyanka Choudhary's remark, stating that the cameras are noticing everything and she could have said that same if the CCTV cameras were not here. "Shayad aap cameras nhi hote toh ye baat aap bol sakte the. Cameras hain, aap jo bolte hain, wahi dikhta hai. Ye reality show, na hi acting kar raha hai koi," Shiv said Bigg Boss 16 Elimination While Priyanka Choudhary is saved this week, Shiv Thakare has been nominated for elimination. The Marathi mulga is in the danger zone along with Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan. It remains to be seen which contestant will get eliminated from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR DETAILS

Badshah, who entered the show as a special guest, played fun-filled games with the contestants. Karan Johar also interacted with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates, questioning them for their antics in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Bollywood filmmaker, who replaced Salman Khan as a host, asked Shiv Thakare about his decision to not confront Sumbul Touqeer even when he talked behind her back.

KJo also grilled Archana Gautam for taking frustration on the rival teams during the torture task. He asked her why she decided to take things a notch higher in the task. The actress-politician, who earlier apologised for wasting food, tried to justify her actions but Karan seemed to be in no mood to listen to her.

On a related note, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The makers have reportedly planned to make the finale a blockbuster affair and they are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Salman Khan will return as a host on the finale episode after taking a break of two weeks to focus on other work commitments.

What do you have to say about Priyanka Choudhary's statement? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

