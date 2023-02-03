Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Accuses Shiv Thakare Of Spreading 'Jhoothe Ilzam'. He Says 'Jo Bolte...'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary accused Shiv Thakare of spreading false narratives about her, adding that Mandali members follow whatever he says. She put her in the 'Wall of Shame' in front of Badshah.
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
have
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Be
it
the
celebrities
or
the
mango
people
(aam
aadmi),
everyone
is
busy
cheering
for
the
duo.
They
believe
that
the
two
celebs
will
become
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
one
of
them
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
VS
SHIV
IN
FRONT
OF
BADSHAH
Priyanka
and
Shiv's
fight
and
nok-jhok
have
grabbed
several
eyeballs.
Fans
love
them
because
of
the
way
they
keep
their
opinions
and
take
stand
on
different
things.
When
they
two
celebs
collide,
you
can
expect
a
massive
blast,
isn't
it?
Well,
something
similar
happened
when
they
shared
their
views
in
front
of
Badshah
during
a
recent
task.
When
the
rapper
asked
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
to
the
picture
of
the
housemate,
whom
they
want
to
place
in
Wall
of
Fame
or
Wall
of
Shame,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
chose
Shiv
Thakare's
name.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Priyanka
Choudhary
Said
About
Shiv
Thakare?
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
alleged
that
Shiv
Thakare
was
responsible
for
creating
a
certain
portrayal
and
spreading
false
narratives
about
her
since
the
beginning
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
put
his
picture
in
the
Wall
of
Shame
during
the
task.
"Jitne
bhi
aaj
tak,
season
se
lekar
abhi
tak,
jitne
bhi
mujhpe
jhoothe
ilzam
lage
hain
ya
kuch
bhi
baatein
banaye
gai
hai,
Shiv
ne
portray
kiya
hai.
Aur
Shiv
ke
peeche
chalti
hai
Mandali," Priyanka
said,
accusing
Mandali
of
following
the
instructions
of
Shiv
Thakare.
Shiv
Thakare
expressed
his
displeasure
over
Priyanka
Choudhary's
remark,
stating
that
the
cameras
are
noticing
everything
and
she
could
have
said
that
same
if
the
CCTV
cameras
were
not
here.
"Shayad
aap
cameras
nhi
hote
toh
ye
baat
aap
bol
sakte
the.
Cameras
hain,
aap
jo
bolte
hain,
wahi
dikhta
hai.
Ye
reality
show,
na
hi
acting
kar
raha
hai
koi," Shiv
said
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
While
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
saved
this
week,
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
nominated
for
elimination.
The
Marathi
mulga
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
MC
Stan.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
contestant
will
get
eliminated
from
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
DETAILS
Badshah,
who
entered
the
show
as
a
special
guest,
played
fun-filled
games
with
the
contestants.
Karan
Johar
also
interacted
with
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates,
questioning
them
for
their
antics
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
The
Bollywood
filmmaker,
who
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
a
host,
asked
Shiv
Thakare
about
his
decision
to
not
confront
Sumbul
Touqeer
even
when
he
talked
behind
her
back.
KJo
also
grilled
Archana
Gautam
for
taking
frustration
on
the
rival
teams
during
the
torture
task.
He
asked
her
why
she
decided
to
take
things
a
notch
higher
in
the
task.
The
actress-politician,
who
earlier
apologised
for
wasting
food,
tried
to
justify
her
actions
but
Karan
seemed
to
be
in
no
mood
to
listen
to
her.
On
a
related
note,
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
have
reportedly
planned
to
make
the
finale
a
blockbuster
affair
and
they
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
entertain
the
viewers.
Salman
Khan
will
return
as
a
host
on
the
finale
episode
after
taking
a
break
of
two
weeks
to
focus
on
other
work
commitments.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Priyanka
Choudhary's
statement?
Do
you
agree
with
her?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.