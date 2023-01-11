BB16: Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Have A Green Signal For Their Relationship; Reveals Brother Yogesh

Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
among
the
most
popular
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
actress
is
known
for
her
impressive
game
and
head
strong
opinions.
But
apart
from
this,
Priyanka's
equation
with
Ankit
Gupta
has
also
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
The
duo
has
been
popular
since
they
shared
the
screen
on
Udaariyaan
and
were
later
seen
winning
hearts
with
their
proximity
on
the
popular
reality
show.
It
was
a
treat
to
watch
them
in
one
frame.
And
while
Ankit
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
fans
have
been
yearning
to
see
him
back
together.
In
fact,
fans
also
want
Priyanka
and
Ankit
to
take
their
relationship
a
step
ahead.
However,
the
duo
has
maintained
that
'just
friends'
status.
And
now,
Priyank's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
has
spilled
beans
about
their
relationship
and
asserted
that
they
are
good
friends
as
of
now.
And
when
he
was
quizzed
about
the
family's
reaction
if
Priyank
and
Ankit
decided
to
take
the
friendship
to
the
next
level,
Yogesh
stated
that
they
have
a
green
signal.
Talking
to
Bollywood
Bubble,
Yogesh
said,
"Reaction
positive
hi
hoga
mujhe
ye
pta
hai.
Papa
humesha
support
krte
hain.
Priyanka
di
ka
jo
decision
hota
hai
wo
humesha
papa
ko
correct
hi
lagta
hai
aur
ye
wala
bhi
mujhe
aisa
nahi
lagta
ki
papa
objection
uthayenge.
To
mere
hisaab
se
positive
reaction
hoga".
We
wonder
if
Ankit
and
Priyanka
will
be
taking
their
relationship
to
the
next
level
anytime
soon.
Meanwhile,
as
Ankit
is
out
of
the
BB
house,
he
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka.
He
has
been
supporting
her
and
believes
that
she
will
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
stated,
"Now,
Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart".
