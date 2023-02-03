Balti Pakdni Nahi...: EX Winner Praises Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit, MC Stan; Takes Dig At Shalin, Archana, Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: A former winner expressed her thoughts about the task where Archana Gautam used detergent to make the Mandali members- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia leave the buzzer.

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: The latest episode of the reality show turned out to be a drama-packed episode as it was filled with fights, nok-jhok, action and drama. While team non-Mandali (Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot) left no stone unturned to win the task, they couldn't make the Mandali members leave the buzzer. In the end, Bigg Boss announced that the task was drawn and none of the teams could increase their prize money.

BIGG BOSS 16: EX WINNER REACTS ON TORTURE TASK

A former winner expressed her displeasure with Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam for using detergent during the torture task. She lauded Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan for facing all the torture and continuing the task till Bigg Boss announced that it's over.

We are talking about Gauahar Khan. The Bigg Boss 7 winner appreciated Nimrit and MC Stan as she shared her thoughts about the torture task on social media. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what she said.

Surf mooh mein , disgusting ! Balti pakdi nahi jaati toh maaro mat ! Torture pehle bhi hua hai , har baar hota hai , par thoda cross hota hai . Hats off nimrit stan ! — Gauahar Khan (GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 3, 2023 Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Praises Nimrit, Stan Gauahar, who is expecting her first child with Zaid Darbar, said that she was disgusted to see detergent being thrown on faces and mouths of Mandali members. She also slammed Team B for not holding the buckets properly and hurting their rivals. "Surf mooh mein , disgusting ! Balti pakdi nahi jaati toh maaro mat ! Torture pehle bhi hua hai , har baar hota hai , par thoda cross hota hai . Hats off nimrit stan," the mom-to-be tweeted. But yeh toh fact hai , isse zyaada torture hua hai. Bohat zyaada . Mirchi aur pepper face pe ragda gaya hai season 8 mein , baal kaate gayein hain , kutte ki potty daali gayi hai, mosquito repellent face pe daala gaya hai , par task kabhi radd nahi hua . Roka gaya , par radd nahi — Gauahar Khan (GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 3, 2023 Bigg Boss 16 While she was upset with the usage of detergent, Gauahar pointed out that chilli and pepper were sprayed and rubbed on faces in the previous seasons during such tasks. "But yeh toh fact hai , isse zyaada torture hua hai. Bohat zyaada . Mirchi aur pepper face pe ragda gaya hai season 8 mein , baal kaate gayein hain , kutte ki potty daali gayi hai, mosquito repellent face pe daala gaya hai , par task kabhi radd nahi hua . Roka gaya , par radd nahi," Gauahar wrote on the micro-blogging site. Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been nominated for eviction and one of them will get eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, Tina Datta bid adieu to the BB 16 house as she got the least number of votes. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot have already entered the finale week.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 is expected to be engaging as Karan Johar grilled the contestants for their actions in the task. He questioned Archana Gautam for her behaviour during the task and also asked Shiv Thakare why he didn't confront Sumbul Touqeer despite facing issues with her.

KJo, who replaced Salman Khan as a host for this week, also interacted with Shalin Bhanot and asked him if he thought Shiv Thakare was a bully. His answer left Shiv miffed and the latter said that he showcased his fake personality once again.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will air on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan will be available for the shoot for the finale episode, which is expected to involve several exciting sequences. The makers might even introduce a special mid-week elimination next week.

