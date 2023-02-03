Balti Pakdni Nahi...: EX Winner Praises Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit, MC Stan; Takes Dig At Shalin, Archana, Priyanka
Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: A former winner expressed her thoughts about the task where Archana Gautam used detergent to make the Mandali members- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia leave the buzzer.
Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task:
The
latest
episode
of
the
reality
show
turned
out
to
be
a
drama-packed
episode
as
it
was
filled
with
fights,
nok-jhok,
action
and
drama.
While
team
non-Mandali
(Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot)
left
no
stone
unturned
to
win
the
task,
they
couldn't
make
the
Mandali
members
leave
the
buzzer.
In
the
end,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
task
was
drawn
and
none
of
the
teams
could
increase
their
prize
money.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
EX
WINNER
REACTS
ON
TORTURE
TASK
A
former
winner
expressed
her
displeasure
with
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Archana
Gautam
for
using
detergent
during
the
torture
task.
She
lauded
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
for
facing
all
the
torture
and
continuing
the
task
till
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
it's
over.
We
are
talking
about
Gauahar
Khan.
The
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
appreciated
Nimrit
and
MC
Stan
as
she
shared
her
thoughts
about
the
torture
task
on
social
media.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
what
she
said.
Surf
mooh
mein
,
disgusting
!
Balti
pakdi
nahi
jaati
toh
maaro
mat
!
Torture
pehle
bhi
hua
hai
,
har
baar
hota
hai
,
par
thoda
cross
hota
hai
.
Hats
off
nimrit
stan
!
Gauahar,
who
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
Zaid
Darbar,
said
that
she
was
disgusted
to
see
detergent
being
thrown
on
faces
and
mouths
of
Mandali
members.
She
also
slammed
Team
B
for
not
holding
the
buckets
properly
and
hurting
their
rivals.
While
she
was
upset
with
the
usage
of
detergent,
Gauahar
pointed
out
that
chilli
and
pepper
were
sprayed
and
rubbed
on
faces
in
the
previous
seasons
during
such
tasks.
"But
yeh
toh
fact
hai
,
isse
zyaada
torture
hua
hai.
Bohat
zyaada
.
Mirchi
aur
pepper
face
pe
ragda
gaya
hai
season
8
mein
,
baal
kaate
gayein
hain
,
kutte
ki
potty
daali
gayi
hai,
mosquito
repellent
face
pe
daala
gaya
hai
,
par
task
kabhi
radd
nahi
hua
.
Roka
gaya
,
par
radd
nahi," Gauahar
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
and
one
of
them
will
get
eliminated
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Last
week,
Tina
Datta
bid
adieu
to
the
BB
16
house
as
she
got
the
least
number
of
votes.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
already
entered
the
finale
week.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
Tonight's
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
expected
to
be
engaging
as
Karan
Johar
grilled
the
contestants
for
their
actions
in
the
task.
He
questioned
Archana
Gautam
for
her
behaviour
during
the
task
and
also
asked
Shiv
Thakare
why
he
didn't
confront
Sumbul
Touqeer
despite
facing
issues
with
her.
KJo,
who
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
a
host
for
this
week,
also
interacted
with
Shalin
Bhanot
and
asked
him
if
he
thought
Shiv
Thakare
was
a
bully.
His
answer
left
Shiv
miffed
and
the
latter
said
that
he
showcased
his
fake
personality
once
again.
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
will
be
available
for
the
shoot
for
the
finale
episode,
which
is
expected
to
involve
several
exciting
sequences.
The
makers
might
even
introduce
a
special
mid-week
elimination
next
week.
Do
you
agree
with
Gauahar
Khan's
tweet
and
her
views
on
torture
task?
Share
your
thoughts
and
drop
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.