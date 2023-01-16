Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Hits Back At Shiv Thakare's Fan On Twitter. Here's What Happened
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary responded to a Shiv Thakare fane, who shared a throwback clip of the actress after the reality TV star got trolled for Sajid Khan's feet.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
expressed
his
displeasure
when
a
Shiv
Thakare
fan
accused
the
actress
of
using
'her
sister' and
mentioning
that
she
will
provide
education
to
her
niece
and
nephew.
It
all
started
when
netizens
trolled
Shiv
Thakare
for
touching
Sajid
Khan's
feet
after
Bigg
Boss
announced.
After
the
reality
TV
star
faced
flak
on
social
media,
a
certain
section
of
users
targeted
Priyanka.
Yogesh
Choudhary
came
to
his
sister's
defence,
clarifying
that
their
elder
sister
Manisha
Choudhary
separated
from
her
husband
a
few
years
ago
and
hence,
Priyanka
wishes
to
do
something
for
her
nephew
and
niece.
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
will
compete
with
other
contestant
to
win
the
Ticket
to
Finale
task.
As
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
become
the
new
captain
of
BB
16
house,
the
remaining
housemates
have
to
ensure
that
she
gets
fired
from
captaincy.
The
contestant,
who
will
continue
to
be
the
captain
till
the
task
ends,
will
become
the
first
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
We
have
mention
that
fans
often
share
fabricated
clips
of
celebs
just
to
tarnish
their
image
or
spread
fake
news.
They
should
stop
doing
it
as
it
only
affects
their
favourite
contestant's
reputation
and
goodwill.