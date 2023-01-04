BB16: Who Is Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Choudhary? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Him

Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
today
courtesy
of
her
ongoing
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
been
among
the
most
entertaining
contestants
of
the
show
and
she
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
with
her
strong
game
and
fearless
personality.
Apart
from
her
game,
Priyanka
has
also
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
her
bond
with
Ankit
Gupta.
To
note,
Ankit,
who
was
recently
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
shared
a
close
bond
with
Priyanka
and
their
proximity
on
the
popular
reality
show
had
got
the
tongues
wagging
about
their
relationship
status.
And
now
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
cleared
the
air
about
their
dating
rumours
and
stated
that
the
Udaariyaan
pair
is
just
friends.
Amid
this,
fans
have
been
wondering
who
is
Yogesh
Choudhary.
Well,
Yogesh
happens
to
be
one
of
Priyanka's
six
siblings.
He
stays
in
Jaipur
with
his
family.
To
note,
Yogesh
is
younger
to
Priyanka
and
is
quite
active
on
social
media.
He
appears
to
be
in
his
early
20s
and
as
per
his
social
media
handle,
he
loves
hanging
out
with
friends.
Recently,
Yogesh
grabbed
the
eyeballs
after
he
spoke
about
Priyanka
and
Ankit's
relationship.
He
said,
"I
am
aware
of
the
relationship
they
share.
Agar
gharwale
unko
naam
dena
chahte
hai
jabardasti
toh
voh
alag
hai.
I
know
that
they're
just
good
friends
and
that's
why
I
am
not
affected".
This
is
not
the
first
time
Yogesh
has
come
out
in
Priyanka's
support.
Earlier,
Yogesh
had
penned
an
emotional
note
for
Priyanka
post
her
breakdown
and
said,
"Pari
didi
is
one
of
the
strongest
people
you'll
ever
meet.
But
that
doesn't
mean
you
keep
breaking
her
like
this
every
day
-
even
if
you
see
she's
taking
it
all
in
with
a
smile.
She's
mentally
wired
to
be
really
strong
but
cornering
her,
bullying
her
and
taunting
someone
as
precious
as
her
on
national
television
is
indirectly
glorifying
bully
culture.
Because
in
real
life,
bullies
DO
NOT
win.
They
get
punished.
It's
the
kind-hearted
ones
that
win".
