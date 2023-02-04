Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother's Cute Message As 'Arising Winner Priyanka' Trends With 2 Mn Tweets
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary shared a cute message for the fans, who trended 'Arising Winner Priyanka' on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has been flooded with over 2 million tweets
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary
created
history
as
she
emerged
as
the
fastest
trending
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
a
few
days
ahead
of
the
finale.
At
a
time
when
the
fans
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
support
their
favourite
contestant,
Priyanka's
Paltan
made
a
record
by
trending
the
actress
on
Twitter
for
several
hours
on
Saturday
(February
4).
Considering
her
popularity,
we
are
not
surprised
by
the
response
that
she
has
garnered
on
social
media.
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY'S
BROTHER
ON
ARISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA
TRENDS
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
shared
a
cute
message
for
the
fans
as
they
expressed
their
love
for
the
Udaariyaan
star.
'Arising
Winner
Priyanka'
trended
on
Twitter
with
over
2
million
tweets
on
Saturday,
leaving
everyone
surprised.
Such
is
the
craze
for
the
actress
that
fans
have
been
flooding
social
media
with
tweets
about
her.
Can
you
guess
how
Yogesh
reacted
to
the
Twitter
trend?
Read
on
to
know
what
he
said
about
the
same
on
his
official
Twitter
handle.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Yogesh
Choudhary's
Tweet
Yogesh
Choudhary
expressed
his
excitement
as
fans
trended
'Arising
Winner
Priyanka'
on
Twitter,
stating
that
he
values
the
love
and
respect
of
the
fans. He
added
that
he
was
grateful
for
the
love
and
blessings
that
the
fans
have
showered
on
his
sister.
"Personally
wanna
Thank
Each
one
of
you
for
valuing
me
so
much
and
for
surrounding
me
with
so
much
Love
and
Respect,
Totally
Unexpected
and
Unbelievable,
Genuinely
Grateful. ARISING
WINNER
PRIYANKA," he
tweeted.
Yogesh
also
shared
his
experience
of
interacting
with
the
fans
on
Twitter
space,
saying
that
he
got
a
warm
welcome
from
everyone
as
he
talked
about
different
points.
"Got
a
very
warm
welcome,
shared
my
experience,
answered
few
questions,
received
so
much
love
&
respect
&
that
was
the
moment
I
got
active
here," he
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
"The
Next
Space
i
joined
was
also
a
Fan
Space
&
That
time
we
were
continuing
to
participate
in
bbqc
&
the
result
was
about
to
come,
For
the
1st
Time
ever
i
got
to
see
the
Real
Craze
of
Fans,
Ur
Energy
literally
hits
different,
Thankyou
sm!,"
he
added.
Arising
Winner
Priyanka
Takes
Internet
By
Storm
'Arising
Winner
Priyanka'
has
been
trending
on
Twitter
with
over
2
million
tweets
on
Saturday.
Fans
lauded
her
for
playing
the
torture
task
with
full
determination
and
grit
and
not
complaining
even
once
during
the
task.
Many
Twitter
users
said
that
the
Udaariyaan
actress
deserves
to
win
the
reality
show
as
she
has
been
playing
the
game
well
despite
the
ups
and
downs
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR:
KARAN
JOHAR
QUESTIONS
Karan
Johar,
who
came
a
special
guest
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
questioned
Priyanka
Choudhary
about
her
lack
of
friendships
in
the
show.
Responding
to
his
question,
the
actress
maintained
that
she
cannot
'fake
things'
for
the
sake
of
the
show
and
if
her
vibe
with
a
person
doesn't
match,
she
won't
be
friends
with
him.
Karan
Johar
also
slammed
Archana
Gautam,
stating
that
she
was
wrong
when
she
crossed
the
line
during
the
torture
task.
When
Archana
tried
to
justify
her
actions,
KJo
said
that
he
wanted
to
make
a
point
and
the
cameras
in
the
show
won't
lie.
BIGG
BOSS
16
GRAND
FINALE
The
makers
have
confirmed
that
the
grand
finale
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
will
happen
during
the
finale
week.
Shekhar
Suman
also
dropped
an
update
about
the
eviction
that
is
expected
to
take
place
next
week.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Yogesh
Choudhary's
reaction
to
the
Twitter
trend?
Can
Priyanka
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
the
latest
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.