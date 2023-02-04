Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother's Cute Message As 'Arising Winner Priyanka' Trends With 2 Mn Tweets

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary shared a cute message for the fans, who trended 'Arising Winner Priyanka' on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has been flooded with over 2 million tweets

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary created history as she emerged as the fastest trending contestant of Bigg Boss 16, a few days ahead of the finale. At a time when the fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant, Priyanka's Paltan made a record by trending the actress on Twitter for several hours on Saturday (February 4). Considering her popularity, we are not surprised by the response that she has garnered on social media.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S BROTHER ON ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA TRENDS

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary shared a cute message for the fans as they expressed their love for the Udaariyaan star. 'Arising Winner Priyanka' trended on Twitter with over 2 million tweets on Saturday, leaving everyone surprised. Such is the craze for the actress that fans have been flooding social media with tweets about her.

Can you guess how Yogesh reacted to the Twitter trend? Read on to know what he said about the same on his official Twitter handle.

Bigg Boss 16: Yogesh Choudhary's Tweet Yogesh Choudhary expressed his excitement as fans trended 'Arising Winner Priyanka' on Twitter, stating that he values the love and respect of the fans. He added that he was grateful for the love and blessings that the fans have showered on his sister. "Personally wanna Thank Each one of you for valuing me so much and for surrounding me with so much Love and Respect, Totally Unexpected and Unbelievable, Genuinely Grateful. ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA," he tweeted. Personally wanna Thank Each one of you for valuing me so much and for surrounding me with so much Love and Respect, Totally Unexpected and Unbelievable, Genuinely Grateful



ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA — Yogesh Chahar (Yogesh_Chahar_) February 4, 2023 Yogesh Choudhary's VIRAL Tweet Yogesh also shared his experience of interacting with the fans on Twitter space, saying that he got a warm welcome from everyone as he talked about different points. "Got a very warm welcome, shared my experience, answered few questions, received so much love & respect & that was the moment I got active here," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "The Next Space i joined was also a Fan Space & That time we were continuing to participate in bbqc & the result was about to come, For the 1st Time ever i got to see the Real Craze of Fans, Ur Energy literally hits different, Thankyou sm!," he added. Arising Winner Priyanka Takes Internet By Storm 'Arising Winner Priyanka' has been trending on Twitter with over 2 million tweets on Saturday. Fans lauded her for playing the torture task with full determination and grit and not complaining even once during the task. Many Twitter users said that the Udaariyaan actress deserves to win the reality show as she has been playing the game well despite the ups and downs in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR: KARAN JOHAR QUESTIONS

Karan Johar, who came a special guest on Bigg Boss 16, questioned Priyanka Choudhary about her lack of friendships in the show. Responding to his question, the actress maintained that she cannot 'fake things' for the sake of the show and if her vibe with a person doesn't match, she won't be friends with him.

Karan Johar also slammed Archana Gautam, stating that she was wrong when she crossed the line during the torture task. When Archana tried to justify her actions, KJo said that he wanted to make a point and the cameras in the show won't lie.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE

The makers have confirmed that the grand finale will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that a surprise mid-week eviction will happen during the finale week. Shekhar Suman also dropped an update about the eviction that is expected to take place next week.

What do you have to say about Yogesh Choudhary's reaction to the Twitter trend? Can Priyanka emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16?

