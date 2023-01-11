Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother REACTS To ‘Exactly Like Jiju’ Comparison With Ankit Gupta

Ever
since
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
his
fans
have
been
demanding
his
return
to
the
popular
reality
show.
After
all,
who
didn't
like
his
chemistry
with
Priyanka
Choudhary.
As
fans
have
been
missing
the
PriyAnkit
moments
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
posts
of
their
throwback
pics.
Interestingly,
Ankit
Gupta
went
on
to
make
headlines
recently
after
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
visited
the
BB
house
during
the
family
week.
As
fans
were
in
awe
of
the
siblings
reunion,
several
comparisons
were
made
between
Yogesh
and
Ankit.
In
fact,
netizens
even
comments
stating,
"Bilkul
jiju
pe
gaya
hai".
And
now,
Yogesh
has
reacted
to
the
comparison
with
Ankit
Gupta
and
stated
that
he
does
find
some
similarities
between
them.
Talking
to
Bollywood
Bubble,
Yogesh
said,
"Jiju
wala
abhi
hua
nahi
hai.
Baki
mai
hum
dono
me
kafi
similarities
dekhta
hu.
Jaise
ki
less
spoken
hona.
Isiliye
mere
khyal
se
unka
eviction
itni
jaldi
ho
gya.
kyunki
ye
show
hai".
On
the
other
hand,
Yogesh
also
spoke
about
Ankit
and
Priyanka's
bond
and
family's
reaction
to
it.
He
claimed
that
while
Ankit
and
Priyanka
are
just
friends
as
of
now,
the
actress'
family
won't
mind.
"Reaction
positive
hi
hoga
mujhe
ye
pta
hai.
Papa
humesha
support
krte
hain.
Priyanka
di
ka
jo
decision
hota
hai
wo
humesha
papa
ko
correct
hi
lagta
hai
aur
ye
wala
bhi
mujhe
aisa
nahi
lagta
ki
papa
objection
uthayenge.
To
mere
hisaab
se
positive
reaction
hoga," he
added.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
sees
her
as
a
winner.
Talking
about
it,
he
said,
"Now,
Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart".
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:38 [IST]