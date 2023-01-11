Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother REACTS To ‘Exactly Like Jiju’ Comparison With Ankit Gupta

Ever since Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, his fans have been demanding his return to the popular reality show. After all, who didn't like his chemistry with Priyanka Choudhary. As fans have been missing the PriyAnkit moments on Bigg Boss 16, the social media is abuzz with posts of their throwback pics. Interestingly, Ankit Gupta went on to make headlines recently after Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh visited the BB house during the family week. As fans were in awe of the siblings reunion, several comparisons were made between Yogesh and Ankit.

In fact, netizens even comments stating, "Bilkul jiju pe gaya hai". And now, Yogesh has reacted to the comparison with Ankit Gupta and stated that he does find some similarities between them. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Yogesh said, "Jiju wala abhi hua nahi hai. Baki mai hum dono me kafi similarities dekhta hu. Jaise ki less spoken hona. Isiliye mere khyal se unka eviction itni jaldi ho gya. kyunki ye show hai".

On the other hand, Yogesh also spoke about Ankit and Priyanka's bond and family's reaction to it. He claimed that while Ankit and Priyanka are just friends as of now, the actress' family won't mind. "Reaction positive hi hoga mujhe ye pta hai. Papa humesha support krte hain. Priyanka di ka jo decision hota hai wo humesha papa ko correct hi lagta hai aur ye wala bhi mujhe aisa nahi lagta ki papa objection uthayenge. To mere hisaab se positive reaction hoga," he added.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary and sees her as a winner. Talking about it, he said, "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart".