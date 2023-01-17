Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Get EVICTED Before Grand Finale? Viral Post Leaves Fans Angry

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
ruling
the
roost
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
From
grabbing
eyeballs
with
her
chemistry
with
Ankit
Gupta
to
taking
stand
against
the
Mandali,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
has
remained
in
headlines
for
different
reasons.
All
eyes
are
on
the
new
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
the
contestants
will
talk
about
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
discuss
her
game
plan.
The
makers
have
already
released
a
new
promo
where
the
contestants
shared
their
thoughts
about
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.While
the
episode
is
yet
to
air
on
television,
a
viral
post
has
already
left
the
fans
angry.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Shalin
Bhanot
Said
About
Priyanka?
From
Shiv
Thakare
to
Shalin
Bhanot,
the
BB
16
housemates
will
discuss
how
Priyanka's
game
has
changed
in
the
last
few
weeks.
Shalin
Bhanot,
who
has
become
friends
with
the
TV
diva,
will
claim
that
her
logic
is
not
wrong.
He
will
say
that
Priyanka
tries
to
show
herself
as
superior
by
putting
down
others
at
the
pedestal.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Shiv
Said
About
Priyanka?
Shiv
Thakare,
who
earlier
locked
horns
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
will
take
a
dig
at
her.
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
will
mention
that
her
game
had
weakened
post
Ankit
Gupta's
elimination
from
the
reality
show.
"Priyanka
ka
main
tha-
ladai.
Ankit
ke
jaane
ke
baad,
priyanka
'shunya'
lag
rahi
hai," Shiv
will
tell
Bigg
Boss.
He
will
add
that
her
game
has
turned
'zero'
following
her
Udaariyaan
co-star's
departure
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Viral
Post
Leaves
Fans
Angry
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Voot
Select
shared
a
clip
from
the
upcoming
episode;
however,
it
was
the
caption
that
captured
the
attention
of
the
netizens.
"Will
these
confessions
lead
to
Priyanka's
eviction?," the
caption
for
the
promo
read.
The
Twitter
users
were
not
pleased
with
it
as
they
responded
to
the
post
by
dropping
tweets.
Fans
Angry
With
Voot
Select's
Post
Twitter
users
expressed
their
displeasure
with
Voot
Select's
post,
flooding
it
with
their
messages.
One
user
tweeted,
"why
are
you
talking
about
her
eviction
alone?
evict
everyone
and
give
the
trophy
straight
off
to
Nimmo
bec
she's
the
only
deserving
person
who
gets
a
free
pass
to
the
finale
week
and
captaincy
every
single
time."
"Yeah
I
am
waiting
for
the
day
she
gets
evicted
with
the
trophy
in
her
hand,"
another
user
wrote,
making
it
clear
that
they
see
Priyanka
Choudhary
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
SAVED
FROM
NOMINATIONS
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
emerged
as
the
winner
of
MyGlamm
Face
of
the
Season
by
defeating
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
The
TV
star
has
been
saved
from
nominations
since
the
past
two
weeks,
bringing
relief
to
her
ardent
fans.
From
Manu
Punjabi
to
Karan
V
Grover,
several
celebrities
are
supporting
Priyanka
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Ankit
Gupta,
who
was
a
part
of
the
show,
is
cheering
for
his
Udaariyaan
co-star
from
outside.
Do
you
think
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.