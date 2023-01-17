Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Get EVICTED Before Grand Finale? Viral Post Leaves Fans Angry

Bigg Boss 16: What Shalin Bhanot Said About Priyanka?

From Shiv Thakare to Shalin Bhanot, the BB 16 housemates will discuss how Priyanka's game has changed in the last few weeks. Shalin Bhanot, who has become friends with the TV diva, will claim that her logic is not wrong. He will say that Priyanka tries to show herself as superior by putting down others at the pedestal.

Bigg Boss 16: What Shiv Said About Priyanka?

Shiv Thakare, who earlier locked horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will take a dig at her. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner will mention that her game had weakened post Ankit Gupta's elimination from the reality show.

"Priyanka ka main tha- ladai. Ankit ke jaane ke baad, priyanka 'shunya' lag rahi hai," Shiv will tell Bigg Boss. He will add that her game has turned 'zero' following her Udaariyaan co-star's departure from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16: Viral Post Leaves Fans Angry

The official Twitter handle of Voot Select shared a clip from the upcoming episode; however, it was the caption that captured the attention of the netizens.

"Will these confessions lead to Priyanka's eviction?," the caption for the promo read. The Twitter users were not pleased with it as they responded to the post by dropping tweets.

Fans Angry With Voot Select's Post

Twitter users expressed their displeasure with Voot Select's post, flooding it with their messages. One user tweeted, "why are you talking about her eviction alone? evict everyone and give the trophy straight off to Nimmo bec she's the only deserving person who gets a free pass to the finale week and captaincy every single time."

"Yeah I am waiting for the day she gets evicted with the trophy in her hand," another user wrote, making it clear that they see Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.