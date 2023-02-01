Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Fan Asks Shekhar Suman If Nimrit Deserves To Be In Finale, He Says 'Know Answer But...'

Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
All
eyes
are
set
on
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
are
fans
are
keen
to
know
which
celebrity
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
While
we
still
have
11
days
to
go
for
the
event,
the
netizens
have
already
started
flooding
social
media
with
messages
and
posts
to
support
their
favourite
contestant.
It
will
be
a
neck-to-neck
competition
as
all
the
housemates
enjoy
a
significant
fan
following.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
FAN
ASKS
SHEKHAR
SUMAN
ABOUT
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
known
for
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
rivalry.
The
two
TV
divas
have
locked
horns
with
each
other
several
times
in
the
show.
From
taking
digs
to
targeting
each
other
in
different
tasks,
the
actresses
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
in
front
of
the
housemates.
While
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
supported
Nimrit
whenever
she
had
an
argument
with
Priyanka,
Tina
Datta
and
Archana
Gautam
took
a
stand
for
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
Archana
might
have
played
safe
when
it
came
to
Nimrit,
but
Tina
always
supported
Priyanka
in
the
reality
show.
Considering
their
heated
rivalry,
fans
expected
them
to
enter
the
finale
week.
However,
there
are
a
few
netizens
who
believe
that
Nimrit
should
not
be
a
part
of
the
grand
finale.
A
fan
even
asked
Shekhar
Suman
about
the
same
on
social
media.
Can
you
guess
how
he
reacted?
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Viewers
can
expect
a
blockbuster
finale
episode
this
month
as
the
makers
have
planned
several
surprises
in
the
next
few
days.
The
grand
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023
on
Colors
channel.
Four
contestants
including
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
already
entered
the
finale
week.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrities
will
join
them.
Do
you
believe
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
deserves
to
be
a
finalist?
