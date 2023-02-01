Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Fan Asks Shekhar Suman If Nimrit Deserves To Be In Finale, He Says 'Know Answer But...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Here's how Shekhar Suman responded when a Priyanka Choudhary asked him if Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia deserved to be in BB 16 finale. Read on to know what the Big Bulletin host said on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: All eyes are set on the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show are fans are keen to know which celebrity will lift the winner's trophy. While we still have 11 days to go for the event, the netizens have already started flooding social media with messages and posts to support their favourite contestant. It will be a neck-to-neck competition as all the housemates enjoy a significant fan following.

BIGG BOSS 16: FAN ASKS SHEKHAR SUMAN ABOUT NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA

Bigg Boss 16 will be known for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's rivalry. The two TV divas have locked horns with each other several times in the show. From taking digs to targeting each other in different tasks, the actresses engaged in a war of words in front of the housemates. While Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer supported Nimrit whenever she had an argument with Priyanka, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam took a stand for the Udaariyaan actress. Archana might have played safe when it came to Nimrit, but Tina always supported Priyanka in the reality show.

Considering their heated rivalry, fans expected them to enter the finale week. However, there are a few netizens who believe that Nimrit should not be a part of the grand finale. A fan even asked Shekhar Suman about the same on social media. Can you guess how he reacted?

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Viewers can expect a blockbuster finale episode this month as the makers have planned several surprises in the next few days. The grand finale will air on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. Four contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have already entered the finale week. It remains to be seen which celebrities will join them.

