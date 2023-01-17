Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Charge A Whopping Amount After The Show Got An Extension?

Priyanka Choudhary is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has emerged as a strong contender for the BB16 winner's trophy with her fearless personality and impressive game. Needless to say, Priyanka has left a mark on the game and has been the talk of the town since the first day itself. And while the audience is love Priyanka's stint on Bigg Boss 16, did you know that Priyanka has been charging a whopping amount for her stay in the house especially after the show got an extension by four weeks?

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Hits Back At Shiv Thakare's Fan On Twitter. Here's What Happened

According to media reports, Priyanka Choudhary, who was initially charging between Rs 5-7 lakhs, has now increased her fees post the extension. As per Bigg Boss 16 Taza Khabar, the Udaariyaan actress is now reportedly charging around Rs 10 lakhs per week for her stay in the BB house. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. Meanwhile, Priyanka made the headlines during the nomination task wherein she was seen targeting Soundary Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan over their involvement in the game. This isn't all. She even grabbed the eyeballs for being a mediator between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see if Priyanka will manage to make it to the grand finale as a finalist.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka Choudhary 'Dramebaaz' After Leaving Show, Says 'She Has Black Heart'

On a related note, the housemates will be seen reviewing Priyanka's game in the coming episode of Bigg Boss 16. While Shalin is of the opinion that the actress doesn't have any logic in her arguments, Shiv Thakare believes that Priyanka's game has become zero post Ankit Gupta's elimination from the popular reality show. He believes that while putting forward her arguments was her strength, Priyanka seems to be lost in the game after Ankit's exit. Do you agree? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more exciting gossips on Bigg Boss 16, join our space https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqKDoDYaeNxV