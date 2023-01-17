Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Charge A Whopping Amount After The Show Got An Extension?

Priyanka
Choudhary
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
actress
has
emerged
as
a
strong
contender
for
the
BB16
winner's
trophy
with
her
fearless
personality
and
impressive
game.
Needless
to
say,
Priyanka
has
left
a
mark
on
the
game
and
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
since
the
first
day
itself.
And
while
the
audience
is
love
Priyanka's
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
did
you
know
that
Priyanka
has
been
charging
a
whopping
amount
for
her
stay
in
the
house
especially
after
the
show
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks?
According
to
media
reports,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
who
was
initially
charging
between
Rs
5-7
lakhs,
has
now
increased
her
fees
post
the
extension.
As
per
Bigg
Boss
16
Taza
Khabar,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
is
now
reportedly
charging
around
Rs
10
lakhs
per
week
for
her
stay
in
the
BB
house.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
made
the
headlines
during
the
nomination
task
wherein
she
was
seen
targeting
Soundary
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
over
their
involvement
in
the
game.
This
isn't
all.
She
even
grabbed
the
eyeballs
for
being
a
mediator
between
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Priyanka
will
manage
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
as
a
finalist.
On
a
related
note,
the
housemates
will
be
seen
reviewing
Priyanka's
game
in
the
coming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
While
Shalin
is
of
the
opinion
that
the
actress
doesn't
have
any
logic
in
her
arguments,
Shiv
Thakare
believes
that
Priyanka's
game
has
become
zero
post
Ankit
Gupta's
elimination
from
the
popular
reality
show.
He
believes
that
while
putting
forward
her
arguments
was
her
strength,
Priyanka
seems
to
be
lost
in
the
game
after
Ankit's
exit.
