Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary Gets Appreciation From Mika Singh: 'Aap Jis Field Me Jaoge...'
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Mika Singh praised Priyanka Choudhary as he made an appearance on Salman Khan's reality show. The singer praised the actress, stating that she will excel in whatever field she chooses.
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Be
it
her
resilience
or
positive
attitude,
the
actress
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
with
her
game
plan.
From
Farah
Khan
to
Simi
Garewal,
several
celebrities
have
praised
her
when
they
appeared
on
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHAT
MIKA
SINGH
TOLD
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY?
Guess
what?
Even
Mika
Singh
appreciated
the
Udaariyaan
actress
in
yesterday's
episode.
The
TV
diva
mesmerized
singer
Mika
Singh
and
he
couldn't
stop
himself
from
complimenting
her.
The
singer
said,
"Miss
World
lag
rahe
ho
ekdum,
Bohot
khoobsurat"
(You
look
like
miss
world,
very
beautiful)
Mika
is
known
for
his
hit
party
numbers
and
grooving
songs.
He
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
on
the
Weekend
Ka
Vvaar
episode
to
promote
his
new
song
and
also
play
a
game
of
'440
Watt',
In
the
game,
he
asked
the
contestants
to
name
a
person
who
should
get
the
shock
and
get
over
their
misconceptions.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
REACTS
AS
MANDALI
MEMBERS
TAKE
DIG
AT
HER
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
braved
the
attack
from
Mandali
and
took
the
shock
but
what
impressed
the
viewers
was
that
she
crossed
every
finger
pointed
at
her
by
giving
simple
and
logical
explanations.
She
was
blamed
for
raising
her
voice
to
which
the
actress
said,
"Woh
kya
hota
haina
Mika
ki
agar
char
log
ek
taraf
hai
aur
main
yaha
akeli
hoon
toh
loud
bolna
hi
padta
hai
(What
happens
is
Mika
that
if
four
people
are
on
one
side
and
I
am
alone
on
the
other
side,
I
have
to
loud
my
voice)."
Her
fans
lauded
the
actress
for
sharing
her
opinion
and
proving
she
is
not
wrong
in
raising
her
voice,
rather
she
has
to
do
that
intentionally
to
be
heard
as
whenever
she
tries
to
speak,
four
people
charge
on
her
at
once.
MIKA
SINGH
PRAISES
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
Mika
Singh,
while
bidding
adieu
to
the
contestants,
once
again
complimented
Priyanka
and
said,
"Priyanka
aap
jis
bhi
field
main
jaoge,
aap
chaa
jaoge,
watt
laga
ke
rakhte
ho
poora
(Priyanka
whichever
field
you
will
choose,
you'll
excel)."
It
was
clear
that
actress
impressed
the
singer
and
collected
all
the
compliments
from
him.