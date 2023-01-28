Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary Gets Appreciation From Mika Singh: 'Aap Jis Field Me Jaoge...'

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Mika Singh praised Priyanka Choudhary as he made an appearance on Salman Khan's reality show. The singer praised the actress, stating that she will excel in whatever field she chooses.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: It won't be wrong to say that Priyanka Choudhary has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's reality show. Be it her resilience or positive attitude, the actress has been grabbing eyeballs with her game plan. From Farah Khan to Simi Garewal, several celebrities have praised her when they appeared on the show.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT MIKA SINGH TOLD PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY?

Guess what? Even Mika Singh appreciated the Udaariyaan actress in yesterday's episode. The TV diva mesmerized singer Mika Singh and he couldn't stop himself from complimenting her. The singer said, "Miss World lag rahe ho ekdum, Bohot khoobsurat" (You look like miss world, very beautiful)

Mika is known for his hit party numbers and grooving songs. He entered the Bigg Boss house on the Weekend Ka Vvaar episode to promote his new song and also play a game of '440 Watt', In the game, he asked the contestants to name a person who should get the shock and get over their misconceptions.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY REACTS AS MANDALI MEMBERS TAKE DIG AT HER

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary braved the attack from Mandali and took the shock but what impressed the viewers was that she crossed every finger pointed at her by giving simple and logical explanations.

She was blamed for raising her voice to which the actress said, "Woh kya hota haina Mika ki agar char log ek taraf hai aur main yaha akeli hoon toh loud bolna hi padta hai (What happens is Mika that if four people are on one side and I am alone on the other side, I have to loud my voice)."

Her fans lauded the actress for sharing her opinion and proving she is not wrong in raising her voice, rather she has to do that intentionally to be heard as whenever she tries to speak, four people charge on her at once.

MIKA SINGH PRAISES PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Mika Singh, while bidding adieu to the contestants, once again complimented Priyanka and said, "Priyanka aap jis bhi field main jaoge, aap chaa jaoge, watt laga ke rakhte ho poora (Priyanka whichever field you will choose, you'll excel)."

It was clear that actress impressed the singer and collected all the compliments from him.