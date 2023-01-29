Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Defends Priyanka Choudhary After Farah Khan Schools He; Says ‘She Is Not The Vamp’

As Priyanka Choudhary has been slammed for her negative portrayal of late on Bigg Boss 16, Kamya Punjabi came out in her defence and said that she isn’t a vamp.

Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging the limelight on Bigg Boss 16 since the first day itself and she has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. However, she got on the radar this week as she allegedly bullied Shalin Bhanot along with Tina Datta. In fact, host Farah Khan schooled Priyanka and Tina during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and called them the vamps of the show. She even emphasised that Priyanka has destroyed her image of being the 'sachai ki murti'. However, Kamya Punjabi has come out in Priyanka's defence now.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that Priyanka is not a vamp but was just being a friend. Kamya also emphasised that as Tina has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, the Udaariyaan actress will improve the game and will lift the winner's trophy. She said, "Priyanka has a strong voice it's just that she is using it for all the wrong reasons last few weeks, she is not a vamp she is just being a friend n spoiling her game! Now that the frnd is shown the door, she will improve her game n lift the trophy!"

Priyanka has a strong voice it’s just that she is using it for all the wrong reasons last few week, she is not a vamp she is just being a friend n spoiling her game! Now that the frnd is shown the door, she will improve her game n lift the trophy!#BiggBoss16 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 29, 2023

Interestingly, Kamya is not the only celeb who has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary. Earlier, Aly Goni had also shared a tweet stating Priyanka Choudhary will be winning the show. He tweeted, "I haven't watched a single episode of bb this year but what all I see on social media jitna I know this show.. I don't know her personally but Priyanka will win the show.. not hurting anyone's sentiments I really like stan but experience se Bol raha hu.. ok bye".

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen locking the horns with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan tonight as they will get into an intense argument. In fact, Shiv will also be seen charging towards Priyanka during the argument and it has got everyone brimming with an opinion.