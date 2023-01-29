Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Defends Priyanka Choudhary After Farah Khan Schools He; Says ‘She Is Not The Vamp’

Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
hogging
the
limelight
on
Bigg
Boss
16
since
the
first
day
itself
and
she
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
show.
However,
she
got
on
the
radar
this
week
as
she
allegedly
bullied
Shalin
Bhanot
along
with
Tina
Datta.
In
fact,
host
Farah
Khan
schooled
Priyanka
and
Tina
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
and
called
them
the
vamps
of
the
show.
She
even
emphasised
that
Priyanka
has
destroyed
her
image
of
being
the
'sachai
ki
murti'.
However,
Kamya
Punjabi
has
come
out
in
Priyanka's
defence
now.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
said
that
Priyanka
is
not
a
vamp
but
was
just
being
a
friend.
Kamya
also
emphasised
that
as
Tina
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
will
improve
the
game
and
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
She
said,
"Priyanka
has
a
strong
voice
it's
just
that
she
is
using
it
for
all
the
wrong
reasons
last
few
weeks,
she
is
not
a
vamp
she
is
just
being
a
friend
n
spoiling
her
game!
Now
that
the
frnd
is
shown
the
door,
she
will
improve
her
game
n
lift
the
trophy!"
Interestingly,
Kamya
is
not
the
only
celeb
who
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Earlier,
Aly
Goni
had
also
shared
a
tweet
stating
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
be
winning
the
show.
He
tweeted,
"I
haven't
watched
a
single
episode
of
bb
this
year
but
what
all
I
see
on
social
media
jitna
I
know
this
show..
I
don't
know
her
personally
but
Priyanka
will
win
the
show..
not
hurting
anyone's
sentiments
I
really
like
stan
but
experience
se
Bol
raha
hu..
ok
bye".
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
will
be
seen
locking
the
horns
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
tonight
as
they
will
get
into
an
intense
argument.
In
fact,
Shiv
will
also
be
seen
charging
towards
Priyanka
during
the
argument
and
it
has
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 15:52 [IST]