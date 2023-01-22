Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Announces The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show & It’s Not Who You Think

As we are just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the speculations about the winner of the show are rife. And now former contestant Kamya Punjabi has revealed the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale and each day is coming up with a twist in the game. So far, there are nine contestants in the show - Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan. And now, as we are heading towards the grand finale, speculations are rife about who will lift the trophy on the popular reality show. Amid this, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi has announced the winner of the show and it is probably not who you think.

As Kamya is quite active on the micro-blogging site Twitter, she tweeted that an outsider can be given a chance to win the show. Kamya wrote, "Let the outsider win na this time #McStan". Furthermore, Kamya also emphasised Priyanka Choudhary will be winning Bigg Boss 16. However, she also stated that while Priyanka is a strong and deserving contestant, of late she is getting way too much into Tina and Shalin's matter. Kamya tweeted, "Priyanka will win this season! Of course, she is strong n deserves it too but last few weeks she is only abt Tina n Shalin! Trust me she doesn't need that! But yes she will win".

When I said “outsider” batao kis kisko samaj aaya?

Also Priyanka will win this season! Ofcourse she is strong n deserves it too but last few weeks she is only abt tina n shalin! Trust me she doesn’t need that! But yes she will win 😊 https://t.co/hLDBHpp41l — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary has been grabbing the eyeballs as she has been standing strong with Tina during her ongoing tiff with Shalin. On the other hand, Tina and Shalin are currently in the danger zone as they have been nominated for elimination along with Soundarya and Sumbul. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the grand finale.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January, got an extension by four weeks. The popular reality show will now have its grand finale in mid-February.