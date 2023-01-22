Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Announces The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show & It’s Not Who You Think
As we are just a couple of weeks away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the speculations about the winner of the show are rife. And now former contestant Kamya Punjabi has revealed the winner of the show.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale
and
each
day
is
coming
up
with
a
twist
in
the
game.
So
far,
there
are
nine
contestants
in
the
show
-
Shiv
Thakare,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan.
And
now,
as
we
are
heading
towards
the
grand
finale,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
lift
the
trophy
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Amid
this,
former
Bigg
Boss
7
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
has
announced
the
winner
of
the
show
and
it
is
probably
not
who
you
think.
As
Kamya
is
quite
active
on
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
she
tweeted
that
an
outsider
can
be
given
a
chance
to
win
the
show.
Kamya
wrote,
"Let
the
outsider
win
na
this
time
#McStan".
Furthermore,
Kamya
also
emphasised
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
be
winning
Bigg
Boss
16.
However,
she
also
stated
that
while
Priyanka
is
a
strong
and
deserving
contestant,
of
late
she
is
getting
way
too
much
into
Tina
and
Shalin's
matter.
Kamya
tweeted,
"Priyanka
will
win
this
season!
Of
course,
she
is
strong
n
deserves
it
too
but
last
few
weeks
she
is
only
abt
Tina
n
Shalin!
Trust
me
she
doesn't
need
that!
But
yes
she
will
win".
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
grabbing
the
eyeballs
as
she
has
been
standing
strong
with
Tina
during
her
ongoing
tiff
with
Shalin.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
and
Shalin
are
currently
in
the
danger
zone
as
they
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Soundarya
and
Sumbul.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January,
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
The
popular
reality
show
will
now
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 10:12 [IST]