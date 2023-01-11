Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Kissing Scene From An Adult Series Goes Viral On Social Media

Priyanka
Choudhary
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
actress
has
been
winning
hearts
with
her
strong
game
and
impressive
personality.
In
fact,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
is
even
touted
to
be
among
the
top
contenders
of
the
winner's
trophy
on
the
popular
reality
show.
As
Priyanka
continues
to
make
headlines
for
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
actress
is
raising
the
eyebrows
as
her
kissing
scene
from
an
adult
series
has
been
going
viral
on
social
media.
For
the
uninitiated,
Priyanka,
who
made
her
acting
debut
with
2019
release
Gathbandhan,
also
appeared
in
a
bold
series
3G
Gaali
Galoch
Girls
during
her
initial
days.
The
series
featured
several
steamy
scenes
and
a
clip
from
the
same
has
been
setting
the
internet
on
fire.
Later,
Priyanka
was
seen
in
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein.
However,
she
became
a
household
name
with
her
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan
wherein
she
was
paired
opposite
Ankit
Gupta
and
their
chemistry
won
a
million
hearts.
Interestingly,
Ankit
and
Priyanka's
proximity
also
became
the
talk
of
the
town
during
their
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Although
Ankit
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
fans
have
been
missing
his
chemistry
with
Priyanka
on
the
show.
In
fact,
Ankit's
massive
fan
following
has
been
demanding
his
return
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka.
Talking
about
her
game
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
stated,
"Now,
Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart".
Check
out
the
video
here:
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023,
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
The
popular
reality
show
will
now
pull
its
curtains
down
in
mid-february.