Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Choudhary Missing Ankit Gupta Inside BB House? Sreejita De Reveals The Truth

Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
have
been
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
duo,
who
became
a
household
name
with
their
stint
in
Udaariyaan,
had
won
millions
of
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry
on
the
popular
reality
show.
It
was
a
treat
to
watch
them
in
one
frame.
So,
when
Ankit
Gupta
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
came
as
a
shocker
not
just
for
Priyanka
but
also
for
the
audience
and
the
Udaariyaan
actress
was
seen
breaking
down
on
national
television.
It's
been
almost
a
month
since
Ankit
left
the
house
and
fans
are
wondering
if
Priyanka
is
missing
him
in
the
house.
Well,
Sreejita
De
has
finally
spilled
the
beans.
The
actress,
who
was
recently
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
got
in
a
candid
conversation
with
Siddharth
Kanan
and
spoke
about
Ankit
and
Priyanka's
bond.
The
actress
was
quizzed
if
Priyanka
is
missing
Ankit
in
the
house.
To
this,
Sreejita
responded
saying
that
the
Udaariyaan
actress
is
missing
Ankit
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Furthermore,
Siddharth
also
asked
about
Soundarya
Sharma
missing
Gautam
Vig
and
to
this,
Sreejita
said
that
the
Thank
God
actress
isn't
missing
her
rumoured
beau
post
his
elimination.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
Gupta
has
also
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary's
win
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
While
he
declared
Priyanka
as
the
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show,
Ankit
also
stated
that
she
is
going
to
give
everyone
a
tough
fight.
"Now,
Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart.
For
me,
Priyanka
is
the
winner
of
the
show.
I
feel
Priyanka,
Shiv,
Sajid
sir,
Archana
and
Shalin
would
be
in
the
top
5," he
added.