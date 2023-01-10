Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Reveals The REAL REASON Behind Her Rivalry With Nimrit

Bigg Boss 16 is now inching towards its last leg and each episode is coming up with a new twist in the game. Interestingly, the popular reality show is witnessing a family week these days wherein the family members of the contestants were seen entering the house. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary's younger brother Yogesh Choudhary also entered the house and was all praises for the Udaariyaan actress' game. Interestingly, apart from Priyanka's game, her rivalry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has also been the talk of the town. Both actresses have been at loggerheads since the beginning of the show.

Needless to say, there have been speculations about what went wrong between Priyanka and Nimrit. And now, Yogesh has spilled beans about Priyanka and Nimrit's rivalry. He said, "I asked about it to Priyanka as well. Even I didn't get the point that there was no sense to their fights. Priyanka told me that even she didn't understand why Nimrit started off with the fight. So I think they both have different personalities and Nimrit didn't like Priyanka's personality. So I think that is why Nimrit feels she shouldn't talk to Priyanka."

Meanwhile, Priyanka's brother Yogesh is all praises for her game and feels that she is already the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He also stated that Priyanka's game has improved post Ankit Gupta's elimination and that she has started interacting with other contestants as well. This isn't all. Yogesh also revealed that he feels Priyanka, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the top 3 contestants of the show.

On a related note, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently in the danger zone as she has been nominated for elimination this week with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.