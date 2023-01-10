Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Reveals The REAL REASON Behind Her Rivalry With Nimrit

Bigg
Boss
16
is
now
inching
towards
its
last
leg
and
each
episode
is
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
in
the
game.
Interestingly,
the
popular
reality
show
is
witnessing
a
family
week
these
days
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
were
seen
entering
the
house.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
younger
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
also
entered
the
house
and
was
all
praises
for
the
Udaariyaan
actress' game.
Interestingly,
apart
from
Priyanka's
game,
her
rivalry
with
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
has
also
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
Both
actresses
have
been
at
loggerheads
since
the
beginning
of
the
show.
Needless
to
say,
there
have
been
speculations
about
what
went
wrong
between
Priyanka
and
Nimrit.
And
now,
Yogesh
has
spilled
beans
about
Priyanka
and
Nimrit's
rivalry.
He
said,
"I
asked
about
it
to
Priyanka
as
well.
Even
I
didn't
get
the
point
that
there
was
no
sense
to
their
fights.
Priyanka
told
me
that
even
she
didn't
understand
why
Nimrit
started
off
with
the
fight.
So
I
think
they
both
have
different
personalities
and
Nimrit
didn't
like
Priyanka's
personality.
So
I
think
that
is
why
Nimrit
feels
she
shouldn't
talk
to
Priyanka."
Meanwhile,
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
is
all
praises
for
her
game
and
feels
that
she
is
already
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
also
stated
that
Priyanka's
game
has
improved
post
Ankit
Gupta's
elimination
and
that
she
has
started
interacting
with
other
contestants
as
well.
This
isn't
all.
Yogesh
also
revealed
that
he
feels
Priyanka,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
are
the
top
3
contestants
of
the
show.
On
a
related
note,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
is
currently
in
the
danger
zone
as
she
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
with
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Sreejita
De.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
this
weekend.