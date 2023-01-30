Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Is Out Of Ticket To Finale Week Race? Watch

It
is
just
two
weeks
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
contestants
are
making
sure
to
emerge
as
a
finalist
on
the
show.
Amid
this,
the
ticket
to
finale
week
holds
a
lot
of
importance
and
the
housemates
are
trying
to
win
it.
As
of
now,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
holds
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
despite
several
efforts,
the
housemates
have
failed
to
overturn
her
captaincy
and
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
And
now
as
per
a
recent
update,
the
housemates
will
be
given
a
last
chance
to
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
it
will
be
a
tough
fight.
Tina
Datta
Declares
Priyanka
Choudhary
As
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner,
Says
'Shuruaat
Se
Akeli...'
And
looks
like
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
out
of
the
race
to
win
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
In
the
promo,
it
appeared
like
the
nomination
task
will
be
coming
with
a
twist
to
win
the
ticke
to
finale
week.
Each
contestant
will
be
deciding
the
fate
of
the
other
person.
While
Nimrit
nominated
Priyanka
for
bullying
Shalin
and
claiming
that
she
wasn't
aware
of
his
mental
condition,
Sumbu
Touqeer
Khan
nominated
Shalin
Bhanot
for
targeting
and
nominating
her
in
the
previous
tasks.
Interestingly,
Priyanka
and
MC
Stan
had
the
chance
to
save
or
nominate
Sumbul
and
Nimrit
respectively,
both
were
adamant
not
to
nominate
either.
In
fact,
Priyanka
was
so
adamant
that
it
looked
like
the
got
the
task
cancelled.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
ticket
to
finale
week
remains
with
Nimrit
or
will
she
have
a
competitor
for
the
same.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ankit
Gupta
Reveals
Who
Would
He
Pair
Priyanka
Choudhary
With
&
His
Answer
Is......
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
all
over
the
headlines
ever
since
Tina
Datta
has
been
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show.
The
Uttaran
actress
has
been
all
praises
for
Priyanka
and
wants
her
to
win
the
show.
She
said,
"Genuinely,
keeping
the
game
in
perspective
-
Priyanka
for
sure,
Shiv
because
uske
apne
opinions
aur
mudde
rahe
hain
and
Archana
because
chahe
who
acha
ho
bura
ho
jaise
bhi,
logon
ko
hurt
karde
ya
kuch
baatein
aggression
me
bol
deti
hai
bina
soche
samjhe
but
dil
ki
achi
hai
care
krti
hai.
So
definitely
ye
teen
ko
main
dekhna
chahungi".
Tina
even
called
Priyanka
a
wonderful
friend
and
emphasised
that
tshe
would
love
to
catch
up
with
her
post
the
show.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 14:46 [IST]