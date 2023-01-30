Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Is Out Of Ticket To Finale Week Race? Watch

It is just two weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the contestants are making sure to emerge as a finalist on the show. Amid this, the ticket to finale week holds a lot of importance and the housemates are trying to win it. As of now, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia holds the ticket to finale week and despite several efforts, the housemates have failed to overturn her captaincy and get the ticket to finale week. And now as per a recent update, the housemates will be given a last chance to get the ticket to finale week and it will be a tough fight.

And looks like Priyanka Choudhary is out of the race to win the ticket to finale week. In the promo, it appeared like the nomination task will be coming with a twist to win the ticke to finale week. Each contestant will be deciding the fate of the other person. While Nimrit nominated Priyanka for bullying Shalin and claiming that she wasn't aware of his mental condition, Sumbu Touqeer Khan nominated Shalin Bhanot for targeting and nominating her in the previous tasks. Interestingly, Priyanka and MC Stan had the chance to save or nominate Sumbul and Nimrit respectively, both were adamant not to nominate either. In fact, Priyanka was so adamant that it looked like the got the task cancelled. It will be interesting to see if the ticket to finale week remains with Nimrit or will she have a competitor for the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary is all over the headlines ever since Tina Datta has been eliminated from the popular reality show. The Uttaran actress has been all praises for Priyanka and wants her to win the show. She said, "Genuinely, keeping the game in perspective - Priyanka for sure, Shiv because uske apne opinions aur mudde rahe hain and Archana because chahe who acha ho bura ho jaise bhi, logon ko hurt karde ya kuch baatein aggression me bol deti hai bina soche samjhe but dil ki achi hai care krti hai. So definitely ye teen ko main dekhna chahungi". Tina even called Priyanka a wonderful friend and emphasised that tshe would love to catch up with her post the show.