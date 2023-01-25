Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Demeans Shiv Thakare During An Argument; Latter Gives A Strong Reply

It
is
just
a
couple
of
days
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task
has
certainly
spiced
up
the
game.
As
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
holds
the
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
being
the
captain
of
the
house,
other
contestants
have
been
trying
to
overturn
her
captaincy.
Interestingly,
as
Bigg
Boss
gave
the
housemates
another
chance
to
have
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
it
resulted
in
an
ugly
fight
between
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
wherein
the
Udaariyaan
actress
had
allegedly
demeaned
the
latter.
This
happened
after
Priyanka
stated
that
Nimrit
doesn't
deserve
to
be
a
captain
as
the
housemates
were
seen
sleeping
time
and
again
in
the
house.
This
didn't
go
down
well
with
Shiv
who
nullified
the
point.
This
sparked
an
ugly
argument
between
the
two.
However,
things
took
a
nasty
turn
after
Priyank
claimed
that
Shiv
spoke
ill
about
girls
during
his
conversation
with
the
golden
boys
Sunny
Nanasaheb
Waghchoure
and
Sanjay
Gujar.
In
fact,
Priyanka
even
asked
Shalin
to
confirm
the
same,
however,
he
completely
denied
having
any
such
conversation.
Needless
to
say,
Priyanka's
allegations
didn't
go
down
well
with
Shiv
who
lost
his
cool.
He
even
questioned
Priyanka
"Ladkon
ka
character
nahi
hota
hai
kya?" He
even
stated
that
it
was
a
deliberate
allegation
as
he
was
opposing
Priyanka's
allegation
and
even
defended
himself
stating
that
he
has
spoken
ill
about
women.
Shiv
also
emphasised
that
if
everyone
has
been
talking
about
women's
character
assassination,
contestants
shouldn't
assassinate
the
character
of
male
contestants
on
the
show.
On
the
other
hand,
MC
Stan
stood
strong
with
Shiv
and
was
seen
calling
out
Priyanka
for
her
remarks.
Interestingly,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
will
once
again
be
seen
locking
the
horns
tonight
and
this
time
it
will
be
about
taking
the
room
in
the
house.
To
note,
as
the
popular
reality
show
is
just
days
away
from
pulling
its
curtains
down,
Bigg
Boss
decided
to
close
2
rooms
permanently.
Bigg
Boss
even
asked
the
housemates
to
take
up
the
remaining
rooms
through
mutual
discussion.
This
resulted
in
another
fight
between
Shiv
and
Priyanka
as
they
both
were
vouching
for
the
same
room.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
their
rivalry
will
come
to
an
end
anytime
soon.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 15:55 [IST]