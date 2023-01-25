BB16 | On Point Bola: Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur Backs Shiv After He Slams Priyanka For Demeaning Him
After Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary got into an ugly tiff on Bigg Boss 16, the former was seen giving a befitting reply to the Uttaran actress. And now, Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur has supported him.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
contestants
are
in
full
form
to
win
the
trophy.
As
Bigg
Boss
has
been
giving
several
chances
to
the
housemates
to
overturn
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
captaincy
to
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
making
sure
to
give
her
a
tough
fight.
However,
the
recent
task
to
overturn
Nimrit's
captaincy
took
an
ugly
turn
after
Priyanka
got
into
an
argument
with
Shiv
Thakare.
During
the
argument,
Priyanka
alleged
that
Shiv
spoke
ill
about
girls
during
his
conversation
with
the
golden
boys
Sunny
Nanasaheb
Waghchoure
and
Sanjay
Gujar.
While
Priyanka's
statement
irked
Shiv,
he
stated,
"Meri
nazar
gandi
hai
to
kyu
mujhe
hug
karte
ho,
kyu
apne
blouse
ka
zip
band
karate
ho.
Ladko
ka
character
nahi
hota
kya?
Sirf
ladkiyo
ka
hota
hai?".
While
the
tiff
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
Shiv
found
a
support
from
MTV
Splitsvilla
X4
Kashish
Thakur.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
story,
Kashish
shared
the
Shiv
Thakare's
video
wherein
he
was
seen
speaking
about
'ladkon
ka
character'.
He
captioned
the
video
as,
"On
point
baat
boli
hai
bhai....
Proud
of
you
@shivthakare9" along
with
a
heart
emoticons.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
will
be
seen
locking
horns
with
Priyanka
Choudhary
once
again.
This
will
happen
after
Bigg
Boss
decided
to
close
2
rooms
permanently
and
asked
the
housemates
to
take
up
the
remaining
rooms
with
mutual
discussion.
This
resulted
in
another
fight
between
Shiv
and
Priyanka
as
they
both
were
vouching
for
the
same
room.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
their
rivalry
will
come
to
an
end
anytime
soon.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
started
in
October
2022,
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
The
show
was
early
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023,
however,
it
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 19:25 [IST]