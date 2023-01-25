BB16 | On Point Bola: Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur Backs Shiv After He Slams Priyanka For Demeaning Him

After Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary got into an ugly tiff on Bigg Boss 16, the former was seen giving a befitting reply to the Uttaran actress. And now, Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur has supported him.

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the contestants are in full form to win the trophy. As Bigg Boss has been giving several chances to the housemates to overturn Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's captaincy to get the ticket to finale week, Priyanka Choudhary has been making sure to give her a tough fight. However, the recent task to overturn Nimrit's captaincy took an ugly turn after Priyanka got into an argument with Shiv Thakare. During the argument, Priyanka alleged that Shiv spoke ill about girls during his conversation with the golden boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar.

While Priyanka's statement irked Shiv, he stated, "Meri nazar gandi hai to kyu mujhe hug karte ho, kyu apne blouse ka zip band karate ho. Ladko ka character nahi hota kya? Sirf ladkiyo ka hota hai?". While the tiff got everyone brimming with an opinion, Shiv found a support from MTV Splitsvilla X4 Kashish Thakur. Taking to his Instagram story, Kashish shared the Shiv Thakare's video wherein he was seen speaking about 'ladkon ka character'. He captioned the video as, "On point baat boli hai bhai.... Proud of you @shivthakare9" along with a heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kashish Thakur's post for Shiv Thakare:

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare will be seen locking horns with Priyanka Choudhary once again. This will happen after Bigg Boss decided to close 2 rooms permanently and asked the housemates to take up the remaining rooms with mutual discussion. This resulted in another fight between Shiv and Priyanka as they both were vouching for the same room. It will be interesting to see if their rivalry will come to an end anytime soon.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which started in October 2022, will be having its grand finale in mid-February. The show was early supposed to end in January 2023, however, it got an extension by four weeks.