BB16 | SHOCKING! Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into A Physical Fight With Sumbul Touqeer Khan; Watch

Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
dhamakedar
twist
after
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
As
the
popular
reality
show
got
its
top
8
contestants,
the
fight
to
survive
got
more
intense.
And
now,
the
upcoming
episode
will
witness
another
fight
for
survival
as
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
will
have
to
defend
her
ticket
to
finale
week.
In
the
new
task,
housemates
will
be
given
a
chance
to
overturn
Nimrit's
captaincy
by
taking
out
a
ring
from
the
board.
However,
the
task
is
likely
to
take
an
ugly
turn
wherein
Priyanka
Choudhary
was
seen
getting
into
a
physical
fight
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
This
happened
after
Priyanka
gave
her
reason
to
overturn
Nimrit's
captaincy
and
said
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
failed
as
a
captain
as
housemates
were
spotted
sleeping
in
the
house.
This
didn't
go
down
well
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumb
and
they
were
seen
defending
Nimrit.
As
Priyanka
was
keen
to
take
the
ring
out,
Sumbul
stood
strong
as
a
wall
and
nullified
her
reason.
This
resulted
in
a
physical
fight
between
the
ladies.
While
manhandling
anyone
has
been
a
violation
of
the
rules,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Priyanka
or
Sumbul
will
be
punished
by
Bigg
Boss.
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
has
been
making
the
headlines
after
she
was
slammed
by
Gauahar
Khan
for
pushing
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination.
For
the
uninitiated,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
were
seen
voting
against
Soundarya
when
they
were
given
a
chance
to
eliminate
one
of
the
nominated
contestants
lately.
Expressing
her
opinions
about
it,
Gauahar
tweeted,
"Just
by
having
relationship
issues
u
don't
become
involved
in
a
show.
Soundarya
has
been
most
involved
in
everything.
She
stood
out
as
an
individual.
The
housemates
r
so
wrong
in
how
they
perceive
involvement!
Priyanka
drove
this
decision,
to
get
Soundarya
out,
I
wonder
if
lesser
women
around
means
lesser
competition.
I
do
not
agree
at
all
with
shiv
n
Priyanka.
Soundarya
was
stronger
than
most
in
there!"
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:30 [IST]