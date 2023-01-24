Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...

Roaring Statement On Allegations Of Hiring Gunjan As PR

Priyanka's team said that it was an 'attempt to defame' the actress a few weeks ahead of the grand finale.

"Here it goes, another attempt by a few people conspiring to defame Priyanka and another letter to clear the air. See we don't react to hate but the false narratives need to stop. Firstly, Priyanka's solid game is only a result of her outstanding personality and she does not need any support to thrive-she's wired to win," the statement said.

What Statement Said About Guunjan Walia?



"Priyanka's original management team, Insync digitals from Chandigarh decided to take onboard Guunjan dated 23rd January- who happens to be a well-networked celebrity manager in Mumbai and sadly also happens to be the person who recently raised issues with Shiv," the statement read.

Priyanka's team clarified that Gunnjan's issues with Shiv had nothing to do with Shiv Thakare.

"Now to everyone who's been talking about this matter, here's the blatant and bland truth- sorry if it's not shocking or entertaining- Guunjan has just been taken onboard to manage Pari's work in Mumbai as we inch close to finale. And of course, Gunnjaan's professional wirk has nothing to do with her matter with Shiv," the statement further said.

Why Gunjan's Name Was Removed From Priyanka's Instagram Bio?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team revealed that they decided to take down the name from her Instagram profile due to the negativity over the same on social media.

"Also, we took her name off bio due to the massive amount of negativity around it that deters from our main goal to focus on Pari. So please stop connecting dots because there are not dots. Honestly, itni safai toh Priyanka bhi Salman sir ko nahi deti jitna hum sabki dete hai," the statement added.