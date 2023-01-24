Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary's
team
has
issued
a
statement,
clarifying
the
rumours
about
Vikas
Manaktala's
Gunjan
Walia
being
the
PR
of
the
actress.
Her
team
reacted
to
the
speculations
about
Gunjan
targeting
Shiv
Thakare
and
accusing
him
of
'stealing
clothes'
as
she
is
working
for
the
PR
team
of
Priyanka
Choudhary.
The
Udaariyaan
actress'
team
released
a
statement
to
put
an
end
to
the
baseless
rumours
that
have
been
floating
since
the
past
two
days
on
social
media.
They
strongly
reacted
to
the
allegations
that
Guujan
Walia
slammed
Shiv
Thakare
over
clothes
as
she
is
'Priyanka
Choudhary's
PR'.
The
allegations
were
leveled
by
a
certain
fandoms
after
there
were
a
few
changes
made
to
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
Instagram
profile.
A
few
netizens
accused
Priyanka
of
hiring
Vikas'
wife
Guunjan
Walia
as
her
PR,
claiming
that
the
latter
slammed
Shiv
Thakare
as
she
was
working
for
Udaariyaan
star.
Roaring
Statement
On
Allegations
Of
Hiring
Gunjan
As
PR
Priyanka's
team
said
that
it
was
an
'attempt
to
defame'
the
actress
a
few
weeks
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
"Here
it
goes,
another
attempt
by
a
few
people
conspiring
to
defame
Priyanka
and
another
letter
to
clear
the
air.
See
we
don't
react
to
hate
but
the
false
narratives
need
to
stop.
Firstly,
Priyanka's
solid
game
is
only
a
result
of
her
outstanding
personality
and
she
does
not
need
any
support
to
thrive-she's
wired
to
win," the
statement
said.
What
Statement
Said
About
Guunjan
Walia?
"Priyanka's
original
management
team,
Insync
digitals
from
Chandigarh
decided
to
take
onboard
Guunjan
dated
23rd
January-
who
happens
to
be
a
well-networked
celebrity
manager
in
Mumbai
and
sadly
also
happens
to
be
the
person
who
recently
raised
issues
with
Shiv," the
statement
read.
Priyanka's
team
clarified
that
Gunnjan's
issues
with
Shiv
had
nothing
to
do
with
Shiv
Thakare.
"Now
to
everyone
who's
been
talking
about
this
matter,
here's
the
blatant
and
bland
truth-
sorry
if
it's
not
shocking
or
entertaining-
Guunjan
has
just
been
taken
onboard
to
manage
Pari's
work
in
Mumbai
as
we
inch
close
to
finale.
And
of
course,
Gunnjaan's
professional
wirk
has
nothing
to
do
with
her
matter
with
Shiv,"
the
statement
further
said.
Why
Gunjan's
Name
Was
Removed
From
Priyanka's
Instagram
Bio?
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
team
revealed
that
they
decided
to
take
down
the
name
from
her
Instagram
profile
due
to
the
negativity
over
the
same
on
social
media.
"Also,
we
took
her
name
off
bio
due
to
the
massive
amount
of
negativity
around
it
that
deters
from
our
main
goal
to
focus
on
Pari.
So
please
stop
connecting
dots
because
there
are
not
dots.
Honestly,
itni
safai
toh
Priyanka
bhi
Salman
sir
ko
nahi
deti
jitna
hum
sabki
dete
hai," the
statement
added.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Bigg
Boss
16
will
end
its
glorious
journey
of
over
four
months
on
February
12,
2023.
The
grand
finale
episode
will
be
available
for
viewing
on
Colors
channel
and
VOOT
Select.
The
top
six
finalists
will
reach
the
finale
week
and
one
can
even
expect
a
surprise
mid-week
elimination
in
the
reality
show.