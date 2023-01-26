Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Supports Shalin After Priyanka & Tina Mock His Mental Health Condition

Bigg
Boss
16
is
a
show
wherein
there
are
frequent
changes
in
equations.
Each
day
ends
up
changing
the
vibe
in
the
house
wherein
friends
end
up
becoming
rivalries
and
vice
versa.
Amid
this,
the
sudden
change
in
Shalin
Bhanot's
equation
with
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
left
everyone
surprised.
Ever
since
then,
Tina
and
Priyanka
are
seen
targeting
Shalin
at
every
step.
In
fact,
while
Shalin
had
claimed
to
be
facing
anxiety
and
depression
issues,
Priyank
and
Tina
even
brought
up
the
point
during
the
nomination
task.
Tina
and
Priyanka
had
allegedly
mocked
Shalin
during
the
nomination
task
and
claimed
that
he
has
been
claiming
to
have
mental
health
issues
only
to
gain
sympathy
from
the
mandali
(which
includes
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan).
However,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Shardul
Pandit
has
come
out
in
Shalin's
support
and
tweeted,
"Depression
and
anxiety
can
never
be
made
fun
of
.
Saw
some
contestants
do
that
to
Shalin.
Stay
strong
#ShalinBhanot".
In
fact,
the
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
8
winner
Faisal
Khan
also
retweeted
Shardul's
post
to
show
his
support.
Meanwhile,
Shalin
Bhanot
is
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
After
all,
he
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Tina,
Priyanka
and
Shiv.
Earlier,
Kamya
Punjabi
had
also
slammed
Tina
and
Priyanka
for
obsessing
over
Shalin.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
wrote,
"Why
do
these
girls
only
talk
about
Shalin?
It's
so
boring,
kya
obsession
hai
bhai".
On
the
other
hand,
there
are
reports
that
Farah
Khan,
who
will
be
hosting
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
will
be
seen
schooling
Tina
and
Priyanka
for
bullying
Shalin
throughout
the
week.
Although
the
ladies
argued
with
Farah,
the
latter
got
irked
and
warned
them
saying,
"If
you
don't
want
to
listen
to
me,
I'll
walk
out".
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 22:04 [IST]