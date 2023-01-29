Bigg Boss 16: Aly Goni Reveals THIS Contestant Will Win The Show; Says ‘Experience Se Bol Raha Hu’

As Bigg Boss 16 is entering the 18th week and it is just two weeks away from the grand finale, former contestant Aly Goni has revealed who will win the show.

It is just two weeks left until the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the show has got its top 7 contestants in Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It is a tough fight and Tina Datta's recent elimination has intensified the game. Interestingly, speculations are rife about who will be lifting the winner's trophy on Bigg Boss 16. And now, former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni, who participated in season 14, revealed the winner of the popular reality show.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Aly Goni as per his experience on the show Priyanka Choudhary will win Bigg Boss 16. While he has been all praises for MC Stan, he believes that Priyanka will lift the trophy. He tweeted, "I haven't watched a single episode of bb this year but what all I see on social media jitna I know this show.. I don't know her personally but Priyanka will win the show.. not hurting anyone's sentiments I really like stan but experience se Bol raha hu.. ok bye".

I haven’t watched a single episode of bb this year but what all is see on social media jitna I know this show.. I don’t know her personally but Priyanka will win the show.. not hurting anyone’s sentiments I really like stan but experience se Bol raha hu.. ok bye — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 28, 2023

Well, though the winner will be declared during the grand finale, Aly Goni's opinion will certainly leave Priyanka Choudhary's fans beaming with pride. Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary made the headlines of late after he was nominated for elimination along with Shiv, Shalin and Tina. In fact, Priyanka's rumoured beau Ankit Gupta was seen rooting for her. Sharing a video, Priyanka said, "Priyanka Choudhary is nominated this week. It's time to show our support and just go and vote for her as much as you can. I am going to vote for her and support her. Let's make the winner of Bigg Boss 16". Interestingly, Priyanka and Shiv managed to escape the elimination with the highest votes during the weekend and Tina was eliminated from the show.