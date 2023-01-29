Bigg Boss 16: Aly Goni Reveals THIS Contestant Will Win The Show; Says ‘Experience Se Bol Raha Hu’

It
is
just
two
weeks
left
until
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
show
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
in
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
It
is
a
tough
fight
and
Tina
Datta's
recent
elimination
has
intensified
the
game.
Interestingly,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
lifting
the
winner's
trophy
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
And
now,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Aly
Goni,
who
participated
in
season
14,
revealed
the
winner
of
the
popular
reality
show.
EXCLUSIVE!
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Imlie
Co-star
Anshu
Srivastava
Is
Proud
Of
Her,
Says
'Can't
Deny...'
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Aly
Goni
as
per
his
experience
on
the
show
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
While
he
has
been
all
praises
for
MC
Stan,
he
believes
that
Priyanka
will
lift
the
trophy.
He
tweeted,
"I
haven't
watched
a
single
episode
of
bb
this
year
but
what
all
I
see
on
social
media
jitna
I
know
this
show..
I
don't
know
her
personally
but
Priyanka
will
win
the
show..
not
hurting
anyone's
sentiments
I
really
like
stan
but
experience
se
Bol
raha
hu..
ok
bye".
Her
Steps
On
Every...:
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
REACT
As
Anil,
Farah
Compare
Sumbul
Touqeer
To
Deepika
Padukone
Well,
though
the
winner
will
be
declared
during
the
grand
finale,
Aly
Goni's
opinion
will
certainly
leave
Priyanka
Choudhary's
fans
beaming
with
pride.
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
made
the
headlines
of
late
after
he
was
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Shiv,
Shalin
and
Tina.
In
fact,
Priyanka's
rumoured
beau
Ankit
Gupta
was
seen
rooting
for
her.
Sharing
a
video,
Priyanka
said,
"Priyanka
Choudhary
is
nominated
this
week.
It's
time
to
show
our
support
and
just
go
and
vote
for
her
as
much
as
you
can.
I
am
going
to
vote
for
her
and
support
her.
Let's
make
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16".
Interestingly,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
managed
to
escape
the
elimination
with
the
highest
votes
during
the
weekend
and
Tina
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 14:15 [IST]