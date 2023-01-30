    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Beat Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer & Others To Lift The Trophy; Here’s Why

    Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just two weeks away and as the audience is rooting for their favourite contestants, we give you reasons why Priyanka Choudhary is likely to win the show.
    Priyanka Choudhary To Win Bigg Boss 16; Here’s Why

    It is just two weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and there are speculations about who will win the show. So far, there are 7 contestants in the game namely Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary has managed to carve a niche for herself with her game and is among the talked about contestants on the popular reality show. As Priyank Choudhary has emerged as a strong contestant, we bring you 4 reasons why Priyanka will win Bigg Boss 16.

    Priyanka As A Fearless Personality

    Priyanka Choudhary has been one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. She has never shied away from taking a stand or expressing her opinions on the show irrespective of the competition. She believes in calling a spade a spade.

    Priyanka Has An Emotional Connection With The Audience

    Priyanka has developed an emotional connection with the the audience. Be it with her bond with Ankit Gupta or how she makes sure to be with other contestants during their difficult moments or when they are low, Priyanka has certainly proved that she is a queen of hearts

    Priyanka As A Lone Warrior

    Many people have been of the opinion that Priyanka had an upper hand with Ankit Gupta entering the house with her. But the Udaariyaan actress has proved to be a lone warrior in the house as she has played the game individually and didn't let Ankit Gupta's elimination affect her as well. Priyanka has certainly proved that she is the ultimate boss lady.

    Priyanka & Her Friendships

    Priyanka Choudhary has proved to be a great friend and there are no second thoughts. We all have loved her unconditional support for Ankit Gupta. But apart from Ankit, she has always been a great friend to Archana and loves her despite their frequent tiffs. Besides, we can't miss out on her recent friendship with Tina Datta. Clearly, her friendships in the house have been an integral part of her journey and could be an essential reason for her triumph.

    Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.

    Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:16 [IST]
    X