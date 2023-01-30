Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Beat Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer & Others To Lift The Trophy; Here’s Why

It
is
just
two
weeks
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
there
are
speculations
about
who
will
win
the
show.
So
far,
there
are
7
contestants
in
the
game
namely
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
managed
to
carve
a
niche
for
herself
with
her
game
and
is
among
the
talked
about
contestants
on
the
popular
reality
show.
As
Priyank
Choudhary
has
emerged
as
a
strong
contestant,
we
bring
you
4
reasons
why
Priyanka
will
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
Priyanka
As
A
Fearless
Personality
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
never
shied
away
from
taking
a
stand
or
expressing
her
opinions
on
the
show
irrespective
of
the
competition.
She
believes
in
calling
a
spade
a
spade.
Priyanka
Has
An
Emotional
Connection
With
The
Audience
Priyanka
has
developed
an
emotional
connection
with
the
the
audience.
Be
it
with
her
bond
with
Ankit
Gupta
or
how
she
makes
sure
to
be
with
other
contestants
during
their
difficult
moments
or
when
they
are
low,
Priyanka
has
certainly
proved
that
she
is
a
queen
of
hearts
Priyanka
As
A
Lone
Warrior
Many
people
have
been
of
the
opinion
that
Priyanka
had
an
upper
hand
with
Ankit
Gupta
entering
the
house
with
her.
But
the
Udaariyaan
actress
has
proved
to
be
a
lone
warrior
in
the
house
as
she
has
played
the
game
individually
and
didn't
let
Ankit
Gupta's
elimination
affect
her
as
well.
Priyanka
has
certainly
proved
that
she
is
the
ultimate
boss
lady.
Priyanka
&
Her
Friendships
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
proved
to
be
a
great
friend
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts.
We
all
have
loved
her
unconditional
support
for
Ankit
Gupta.
But
apart
from
Ankit,
she
has
always
been
a
great
friend
to
Archana
and
loves
her
despite
their
frequent
tiffs.
Besides,
we
can't
miss
out
on
her
recent
friendship
with
Tina
Datta.
Clearly,
her
friendships
in
the
house
have
been
an
integral
part
of
her
journey
and
could
be
an
essential
reason
for
her
triumph.
Disclaimer:
These
are
the
personal
opinions
of
the
author.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:16 [IST]