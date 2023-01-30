Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Beat Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer & Others To Lift The Trophy; Here’s Why

Priyanka As A Fearless Personality

Priyanka Choudhary has been one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. She has never shied away from taking a stand or expressing her opinions on the show irrespective of the competition. She believes in calling a spade a spade.

Priyanka Has An Emotional Connection With The Audience

Priyanka has developed an emotional connection with the the audience. Be it with her bond with Ankit Gupta or how she makes sure to be with other contestants during their difficult moments or when they are low, Priyanka has certainly proved that she is a queen of hearts

Priyanka As A Lone Warrior

Many people have been of the opinion that Priyanka had an upper hand with Ankit Gupta entering the house with her. But the Udaariyaan actress has proved to be a lone warrior in the house as she has played the game individually and didn't let Ankit Gupta's elimination affect her as well. Priyanka has certainly proved that she is the ultimate boss lady.

Priyanka & Her Friendships

Priyanka Choudhary has proved to be a great friend and there are no second thoughts. We all have loved her unconditional support for Ankit Gupta. But apart from Ankit, she has always been a great friend to Archana and loves her despite their frequent tiffs. Besides, we can't miss out on her recent friendship with Tina Datta. Clearly, her friendships in the house have been an integral part of her journey and could be an essential reason for her triumph.