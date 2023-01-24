Bigg Boss 16: Loved Priyanka Choudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar Lehenga? Cost Of Her Outfit Will Blow Your Mind

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight,
courtesy
of
her
opiniated
nature
and
resilience.
Fans
have
already
hailed
her
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16
as
they
believe
that
she
has
showcased
her
best
side
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
From
locking
horns
with
MC
Stan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam
to
taking
stands
for
her
friend
Tina
Datta,
the
TV
diva
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
with
her
actions
in
the
BB
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
LEHENGA
COST
IS...
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
the
fashionista
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
wearing
stylish
western
wear
to
donning
Indian
attires,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
has
managed
to
impress
the
fashion
police
with
her
sartorial
choices.
When
it
comes
to
making
a
strong
style
statement,
PCC
always
bags
the
top
spot
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Are
you
also
crushing
over
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
latest
look
in
Weekend
Ka
Vaar?
The
talented
actress
donned
a
stylish
brown
sleeveless
lehenga,
teaming
it
up
with
elegant
jewellery.
Planning
to
recreate
her
look?
Well,
you
need
to
opt
for
a
beautiful
bun
and
go
for
glowsy
makeup
as
Priyanka
also
sported
a
similar
look.
Can
you
guess
the
price
of
the
lehenga
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
wore
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar?
Be
ready
for
a
surprise
as
the
cost
will
blow
your
mind.
A
little
birdie
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
team
is
leaving
no
stone
to
curate
the
best
dresses
for
her.
The
recent
lehenga
that
she
donned
during
the
weekend
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
16
was
designed
by
a
popular
label.
The
cost
of
the
lehenga
is
Rs
85,000."
Priyanka
Choudhary
was
seen
wearing
the
same
lehenga
when
she
auditioned
for
Ekta
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2,
recreating
a
scene
from
Sanaya
Irani
and
Ashish
Sharma's
Rangrasiya
along
with
Shiv
Thakare.
BIGG
BOSS
16
TICKET
TO
FINALE
Priyanka
Choudhary
locked
horns
with
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
MC
Stan
when
Bigg
Boss
asked
the
housemates
to
point
out
10
rules
that
were
broken
during
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
captaincy.
While
the
trio
supported
Nimrit,
Priyanka
was
the
only
who
said
that
winning
the
Ticket
to
Finale
is
not
a
cakewalk
and
one
must
earn.
The
Udaariyaan
star
received
praises
from
all
the
corners
for
voicing
her
opinion
and
trying
to
compete
for
the
finalist
spot.
Priyanka
and
Sumbul
even
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
during
the
segment
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
show
will
air
on
Colors
channel
next
month.
The
final
episode
will
telecast
on
January
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
is
reportedly
not
hosting
Bigg
Boss
16
for
the
next
two
weeks
due
to
his
prior
commitments.
Farah
Khan
and
Karan
Joha
are
rumoured
to
be
hosting
the
show
for
one
week
each.
The
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
will
return
to
the
show
to
host
the
grand
finale
episode.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Priyanka
Choudhary's
lehenga?
Will
you
like
to
recreate
her
look?
