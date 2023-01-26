BB16: Ex-Contestant Calls Priyanka Choudhary The Winner; Wants Her To Share Trophy With THIS Contestant

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
as
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
the
grand
finale
of
the
show,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
lift
the
trophy.
So
far,
the
popular
reality
show
has
found
its
top
8
contestants
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan.
As
each
contestant
is
giving
a
tough
fight,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Sushant
Digvikr
has
announced
a
winner
of
this
season.
Wondering
who
is
it?
Well,
as
per
Sushant,
Priyanka
should
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
Sharing
a
collage
of
Priyanka
Choudhary's
pics
on
Instagram
story,
Sushant
wrote,
"I
see
a
winner".
In
another
post,
Sushant
also
called
Priyanka
and
Shiv
Thakare
as
the
top
2
contestants
and
stated
that
the
duo
should
share
the
trophy.
Sushant
wrote,
"Of
the
5
episodes
I
saw
of
Bigg
Boss
this
season,
I
think
PRiyanka
and
Shiv
are
top
2.
Love
their
game!
Priyanka
a
tad
bit
more
but
Shiv
also!
Can
they
like
share
the
trophy?
Bigg
Boss,
do
something
different
na
after
all
these
years!".
The
post
was
captioned
as,
"Haven't
had
the
chance
to
watch
the
show
religiously
this
year!
But
@priyankachaharchoudhary
is
a
QUEEEEEN!
@shivthakare9
is
amazing!
Will
love
if
either
of
them
win".
Checkout
Sushant
Digvikr's
post
for
Priyanka
Choudhary:
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
she
is
in
the
danger
zone
at
the
moment.
Yes!
Priyanka
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
this
week.
On
the
other
hand,
Priyanka
has
also
been
grabbing
the
eyeballs
of
late
due
to
her
constant
tiffs
with
Shiv
Thakare.
The
duo
will
be
seen
getting
into
an
ugly
argument
over
taking
a
room
tonight.
We
wonder
if
there
will
be
an
end
to
their
rivalry
anytime
soon.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 15:54 [IST]