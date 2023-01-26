Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Priyanka-Tina For Obsessing Over Shalin Bhanot; Says ‘It’s So Boring’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
a
shown
wherein
there
are
no
permanent
friends
and
enemies.
This
has
been
evident
of
late
as
the
rumoured
lovebirds
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
have
become
arch
rivals
now
and
are
often
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
In
fact,
Priyanka
Choudhary
had
also
joined
hands
with
Tina
and
is
often
seen
taking
jibes
at
Shalin
Bhanot.
This
isn't
all.
Priyanka
and
Tina
have
not
just
been
seen
passing
comments
about
the
Do
Hanson
Ka
Jodaa
actor.
Interestingly,
Shalin
was
also
on
Priyanka
and
Tina's
radar
during
the
nomination
task
and
the
ladies
were
seen
slamming
him
for
his
fake
personality.
But
looks
like
Priyanka
and
Tina
targeting
Shalin
hasn't
gone
down
well
with
the
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant.
We
are
talking
about
Kamya
Punjabi
who
has
slammed
Tina
and
Priyanka
for
obsessing
over
Shalin.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
wrote,
"Why
do
these
girls
only
talk
about
Shalin?
It's
so
boring,
kya
obsession
hai
bhai".
Furthermore,
Kamya
also
spoke
about
how
the
housemates
continue
to
fight
over
what
Ankit
Gupta
or
Sajid
Khan
stated
during
their
respective
stints
in
the
house.
She
tweeted,
"Nominate
hone
par
itni
ladai
kisi
season
meh
nahi
hui
hogi,
task
kuch
aur
hota
hai
aur
mudda
kuch
aur
bann
jaata
hai...
Sajid
ne
yeh
kaha
tha
Ankit
ne
woh
kaha
tha
yahi
chalta
rehta
hai.
Move
on
guys
finale
is
close".
Meanwhile,
the
nomination
task
on
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
massive
twist
this
week
as
each
contestant
nominated
two
contestants
for
elimination.
As
a
result,
Tina
Datta,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare
have
been
nominated
for
eviction.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
this
weekend.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February.
The
show
was
earlier
supposed
to
end
in
January
2023.
However,
it
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 13:10 [IST]