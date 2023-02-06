BB16 | SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot & Archana Gautam Fall Down During A Performance In Finale Week; WATCH

It is just a couple of days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the finale week is coming up with a lot of entertainment for the audience. In fact, the finale week will be starting with a bang wherein audience will be entering the BB house to choose the top 5 finalists. In fact, the top 6 finalists will also be seen giving a live performance while interacting with the audience in the house. However, this finale week performance will be coming with a shocking twist.

As per the promo, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam will set the stage on fire as they will be seen shaking a leg together. The Do Hanson Ka Jodaa actor looked dapper in casuals while Archana was seen slaying in an all black outfit. As the two were seen dancing together, they ended up tripping down on the stage while performing a step. However, their goof up left the audience in splits. To note, there are reports that the audience in the house will be seen voting for the contestants to choose the top 5 finalists ahead of the grand finale following which the popular reality show will be having mid week elimination.

So far, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have made it to the finale week. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 has been rooting for the mandali. Before leaving the house, the Imlie actress had stated told the mandali, "Kuch bhi ho finale me, trophy mandali ke paas hi aani chahiye". Besides, she also wants MC Stan to emerge as the winner and stated that he is the most real contestant in the house. Talking about the grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 will be pulling down its curtains on February 12 and the big event will be hosted by Salman Khan.