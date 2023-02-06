BB16 | SHOCKING! Shalin Bhanot & Archana Gautam Fall Down During A Performance In Finale Week; WATCH
As Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing its finale week, contestants were seen giving some grand performances in the house. However, Shalin Bhanot & Archana Gautam were seen tripping down during their performance
It
is
just
a
couple
of
days
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
finale
week
is
coming
up
with
a
lot
of
entertainment
for
the
audience.
In
fact,
the
finale
week
will
be
starting
with
a
bang
wherein
audience
will
be
entering
the
BB
house
to
choose
the
top
5
finalists.
In
fact,
the
top
6
finalists
will
also
be
seen
giving
a
live
performance
while
interacting
with
the
audience
in
the
house.
However,
this
finale
week
performance
will
be
coming
with
a
shocking
twist.
As
per
the
promo,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Archana
Gautam
will
set
the
stage
on
fire
as
they
will
be
seen
shaking
a
leg
together.
The
Do
Hanson
Ka
Jodaa
actor
looked
dapper
in
casuals
while
Archana
was
seen
slaying
in
an
all
black
outfit.
As
the
two
were
seen
dancing
together,
they
ended
up
tripping
down
on
the
stage
while
performing
a
step.
However,
their
goof
up
left
the
audience
in
splits.
To
note,
there
are
reports
that
the
audience
in
the
house
will
be
seen
voting
for
the
contestants
to
choose
the
top
5
finalists
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
following
which
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
having
mid
week
elimination.
So
far,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
made
it
to
the
finale
week.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
who
was
recently
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
rooting
for
the
mandali.
Before
leaving
the
house,
the
Imlie
actress
had
stated
told
the
mandali,
"Kuch
bhi
ho
finale
me,
trophy
mandali
ke
paas
hi
aani
chahiye".
Besides,
she
also
wants
MC
Stan
to
emerge
as
the
winner
and
stated
that
he
is
the
most
real
contestant
in
the
house.
Talking
about
the
grand
finale,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
pulling
down
its
curtains
on
February
12
and
the
big
event
will
be
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 14:07 [IST]