Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Journey On The Show; Says ‘19 years old and…..’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
each
contestant
has
been
looking
forward
to
the
finale
week
with
a
bated
breath.
Each
contestant
of
the
show
(Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam)
has
managed
to
leave
a
mark
with
their
performance
on
the
show.
Amid
this,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
she
has
been
lauded
for
her
spirit
of
friendship
during
the
torture
task.
She
was
seen
sending
strong
with
her
friends
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan.
In
fact,
Kamya
Punjabi
even
tweeted,
"Loved
the
way
Sumbul
kept
fighting
for
her
friends".
And
now,
former
contestant
Rajiv
Adatia
has
sung
praises
for
Sumbul's
journey
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
In
Danger
Zone;
Here
Are
The
4
Milestones
Achieved
By
Her
Ahead
Of
Grand
Finale
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Rajiv
hailed
the
19
year
old
actress
for
leaving
a
mark
with
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
even
stated
that
he
is
proud
of
Sumbul
and
her
journey.
"I'm
very
proud
of
Sumbul!
What
a
journey
from
the
beginning
till
now!!
19
years
old
and
she
made
a
mark!
Hats
off
to
her
yaar!
God
bless
you," he
tweeted.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Amid
Rumours
Of
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan's
Eviction,
Fans
Trend
'Welcome
Home
Sumbul'
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
is
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
She
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan.
This
week's
elimination
will
certainly
change
the
game
in
the
house
as
it
will
be
a
massive
blow
to
the
mandali.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul's
rumoured
beau
Fahmaan
Khan
had
even
shared
video
rooting
for
Sumbul.
He
said,
"I
think
majority
logon
ke
expected
nahi
tha
ki
wo
itni
door
tak
aayegi
aur
itna
acha
karegi.
But
I
think
she
is
a
very
deserving
contestant.
Aap
sab
ab
tak
use
vote
karte
rahe
hain
aur
aage
bhi
karte
rahenge
main
is
baat
ko
janta
hu.
Lekin
fir
bhi
mera
farz
banta
hai
ki
main
aap
logon
ko
bata
du
ki
vote
kijiye
Sumbul
ko
aur
bachaiye
use.
Bachane
se
zyada
jeetane
ki
baat
hai
ab".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
this
weekend.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 22:00 [IST]