    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare And...

    Bigg Boss 16 update: A former contestant revealed his top three finalists of Salman Khan's reality show, naming Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Check out his viral tweet!
    By
    |
    Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare And...

    Bigg Boss 16 update: Who will be the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16? It's the question on everyone's mind, isn't it? Fans are keen to which celebrity will secure a spot in the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show. Just like the netizens, even celebs have started predicting the names of the contestants, who will emerge as the finalists.

    A former Bigg Boss contestant also revealed his top three finalists of BB 16, sharing a tweet on Monday (January 9). We are talking about Rajiv Adatia. The model, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a special guest, shared his thoughts on social media.

    Comments
    More BIGG BOSS Stories
    Read more about: bigg boss bigg boss 16
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X