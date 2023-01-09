Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare And...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Who
will
be
the
top
three
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
It's
the
question
on
everyone's
mind,
isn't
it?
Fans
are
keen
to
which
celebrity
will
secure
a
spot
in
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Just
like
the
netizens,
even
celebs
have
started
predicting
the
names
of
the
contestants,
who
will
emerge
as
the
finalists.
A
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
also
revealed
his
top
three
finalists
of
BB
16,
sharing
a
tweet
on
Monday
(January
9).
We
are
talking
about
Rajiv
Adatia.
The
model,
who
recently
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
a
special
guest,
shared
his
thoughts
on
social
media.