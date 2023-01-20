Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Shuts Down Trolls Perfectly As He Calls Priyanka Choudhary A ‘Sherni’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale
and
the
audience
is
undoubtedly
looking
forward
to
getting
the
winner
of
the
show.
As
every
contestant
has
been
putting
in
their
best
effort
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
as
a
finalist,
everyone
has
their
own
favourites.
Amid
this
Rajiv
Adatia
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
has
been
known
for
her
strong
personality
and
fearless
game.
And
while
Rajiv
has
recently
hailed
Priyanka,
the
former
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant
was
trolled
on
social
media.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
account,
Rajiv
Adatia
called
Priyanka
a
'sherni'
and
wrote,
"Arre
priyanka
is
a
sherni
she
can
handle
anything
that
comes
her
way!
She's
a
tough
gir".
While
many
people
hailed
Rajiv's
comment,
he
was
also
trolled
for
the
same.
In
the
comment
section,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"2rs
has
been
transferred
successfully
into
your
account.
Enjoy".
To
this,
the
Khatron
ke
Khiladi
12
contestant
came
with
a
perfect
comeback
and
replied
saying,
"Actually
1
get
your
facts
right".
Furthermore,
Rajiv
has
also
hailed
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan's
friendship.
Interestingly,
there
were
rumours
about
Rajiv
Adatia
entering
Bigg
Boss
16
as
a
wild
card
contestant.
The
media
reports
suggested
that
BB16
is
likely
to
get
another
extension
and
more
wild
card
contestants
will
be
entering
the
house.
However,
Rajiv
had
rubbished
the
news
and
clarified
that
he
is
not
entering
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
tweeted,
"Just
to
confirm
to
you
all.
I'm
not
going
in
a
a
wild
card
or
as
a
proxy!
Rumours
are
false!"
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
going
strong
in
the
game
and
her
co-stars
have
been
rooting
for
her.
Earlier,
her
Udaariyaan
co-star
Ram
Aujla,
who
played
her
father
in
law
in
the
show,
shared
a
post
sending
best
wishes
to
Priyanka.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
Ram
shared
a
pic
with
Priyanka
from
the
sets
of
Udaariyaan.
He
captioned
the
image
as,
"You
Can
Win...
You
Will
Win.
Tejo
Puttar
Jeet
ke
Aana.
Dil
se
Dua
hai..."
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 20:16 [IST]