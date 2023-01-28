    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka & THESE Contestants ‘Most Deserving’ Top 3, Says ‘I Can Feel It’

    Bigg Boss 16: As the grand finale is just three weeks away now, a former Bigg Boss contestant revealed the names of contestants who deserves to bag the top three spots of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show.
    Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Rajiv Adatia Reveals His Top 3 Names Priyanka Shiv Archana

    After a grand premiere in October last year, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is all set to end next month. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of the sixteenth season of controversial reality series Bigg Boss will be held on February 12 and everyone is now waiting to she who will finally win.

    Now, only eight contestants are locked inside the BB 16 house and one among them will get eliminated from the show in tonight's (January 28) episode.

    The TOP 8 contestants are - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Tina Datta.

    As the finale is only a few days away now, several celebrities have started openly supporting their favourites on social media. Now, a popular former contestant has revealed the names of Bigg Boss 16 participants who should bag the top three spots according to him.

    Rajiv Adatia Reveals His Top 3 Names

    Rajiv Adatia, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 15, often shares his opinion about Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the show. Taking to social media, the former Bigg Boss participant has revealed the names of BB 16 contestants who should reach the TOP THREE.

    Rajiv Took Names Of Priyanka & These 2 Contestants

    He tweeted, "Priyanka Shiv and Archana top 3!! I can feel it!!! The most deserving in the sense of adding to the show!!" Do you agree with him?

    Rajiv Adatia And His Love For Priyanka

    Time and again, Rajiv Adatia has made it clear on Twitter that he loves Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Since the beginning of the controversial reality show last year, he has been openly supporting her.

    Rajiv Appreciated Shiv And Archana As Well

    While Priyanka might be his favourite in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Rajiv has repeatedly appreciated Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam on social media. Even when he entered the show as a guest, he made sure to say positive things about their game. Now, it'll be interesting to see if his prediction will turn out to be true or not.

    Contestants Nominated For Elimination This Week

    This week, Bigg Boss 16 housemates nominated four contestants for eviction - Priyanka, Shiv, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. In tonight's episode, Farah Khan will announce the name of the participant who has received the least amount of votes. Keep watching this space for more updates!

