Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka & THESE Contestants ‘Most Deserving’ Top 3, Says ‘I Can Feel It’
Bigg Boss 16: As the grand finale is just three weeks away now, a former Bigg Boss contestant revealed the names of contestants who deserves to bag the top three spots of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show.
After
a
grand
premiere
in
October
last
year,
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
is
all
set
to
end
next
month.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
grand
finale
of
the
sixteenth
season
of
controversial
reality
series
Bigg
Boss
will
be
held
on
February
12
and
everyone
is
now
waiting
to
she
who
will
finally
win.
Now,
only
eight
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
BB
16
house
and
one
among
them
will
get
eliminated
from
the
show
in
tonight's
(January
28)
episode.
The
TOP
8
contestants
are
-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Tina
Datta.
As
the
finale
is
only
a
few
days
away
now,
several
celebrities
have
started
openly
supporting
their
favourites
on
social
media.
Now,
a
popular
former
contestant
has
revealed
the
names
of
Bigg
Boss
16
participants
who
should
bag
the
top
three
spots
according
to
him.
Rajiv
Adatia,
who
rose
to
fame
after
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
15,
often
shares
his
opinion
about
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
and
the
show.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
former
Bigg
Boss
participant
has
revealed
the
names
of
BB
16
contestants
who
should
reach
the
TOP
THREE.
Rajiv
Took
Names
Of
Priyanka
&
These
2
Contestants
He
tweeted,
"Priyanka
Shiv
and
Archana
top
3!!
I
can
feel
it!!!
The
most
deserving
in
the
sense
of
adding
to
the
show!!" Do
you
agree
with
him?
Rajiv
Adatia
And
His
Love
For
Priyanka
Time
and
again,
Rajiv
Adatia
has
made
it
clear
on
Twitter
that
he
loves
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
and
Udaariyaan
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Since
the
beginning
of
the
controversial
reality
show
last
year,
he
has
been
openly
supporting
her.
Rajiv
Appreciated
Shiv
And
Archana
As
Well
While
Priyanka
might
be
his
favourite
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
Rajiv
has
repeatedly
appreciated
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam
on
social
media.
Even
when
he
entered
the
show
as
a
guest,
he
made
sure
to
say
positive
things
about
their
game.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
his
prediction
will
turn
out
to
be
true
or
not.
Contestants
Nominated
For
Elimination
This
Week
This
week,
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
nominated
four
contestants
for
eviction
-
Priyanka,
Shiv,
Tina
Datta,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
In
tonight's
episode,
Farah
Khan
will
announce
the
name
of
the
participant
who
has
received
the
least
amount
of
votes.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!