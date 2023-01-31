Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Wants Tina Datta To Return To The Show & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
a
massive
twist
wherein
Tina
Datta
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
To
note,
Tina
was
nominated
with
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Shalin
Bhanot
and
her
elimination
left
everyone
brimming
with
opinion.
Needless
to
say,
her
fans
are
missing
her
presence
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Amid
this,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
requested
to
bring
Tina
back
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
reason
will
leave
you
in
splits.
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Call
Tina
Datta
'Dhaakad
Girl'
As
She
Supports
Priyanka,
Tells
Sajid
Not
To
Threaten
Her
We
are
talking
about
Rajiv
Adatia
who
has
requested
Bigg
Boss
to
bring
back
Tina
Datta
on
the
show.
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Rajiv
wrote,
"BB
send
Tina
back
in
the
house
I
wanna
see
Shalin's
reaction!!
Come
on
Big
Boss
be
a
sport!!
that
would
be
fun!!" Clearly,
Rajiv
has
been
pulling
Shalin's
leg.
To
note,
Shalin
and
Tina's
frequently
changing
relationship
has
always
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
In
fact,
the
rumoured
lovebirds
had
turned
foes
of
late
and
were
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
This
isn't
all.
Shalin
had
even
claimed
to
be
battling
depression
and
anxiety
post
his
rift
with
Tina.
Bigg
Boss
16:
EX
Winner
Calls
Shalin
Bhanot
'Cute',
Says
'He
Was
The
Funniest
Today'
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
were
schooled
by
host
Farah
Khan
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot.
The
ladies
were
touted
to
be
the
vamps
of
the
house.
However,
Tina,
post
her
elimination,
has
called
Shalin
a
manipulator
and
emphasised
that
she
would
not
like
to
meet
him
outside
the
BB
house.
"I
am
a
very
emotional
person,
and
can
go
all
out
for
my
friends.
He
would
apologise
to
Sajid
Khan
and
ask
him
to
patch
us
up.
Hence,
I
decided
to
give
him
the
benefit
of
doubt.
However,
as
I
started
getting
to
know
him
better,
I
realised
he
is
manipulative,
contradictory
and
so
aggressive.
He
once
charged
at
me
and
even
threw
stuff.
It
was
traumatic
and
I
was
scared
of
him.
And
when
I
decided
to
take
a
stand,
he
would
go
up
to
everyone
and
claim
I
was
wrong.
It
was
too
soon
to
say
that
we
had
grown
feelings
for
each
other.
Yes,
we
were
a
little
more
than
friends
and
just
getting
to
know
each
other.
But
I
realised
he
is
not
the
right
guy
for
me.
I
don't
even
want
to
ever
meet
him
again," she
added.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 18:22 [IST]