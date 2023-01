Bigg Boss 16: Rashami Desai REACTS As Sumbul Touqeer RECREATES Tapasya-Ichcha's Uttaran Scene: Girl You...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Here's how Rashami Desai reacted after Sumbul Touqeer recreated Tapasya-Ichcha's scene from Uttaran along with Tina Datta in front of Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer received praise from all the corners for performing a scene with Tina Datta in front of Ekta Kapoor. The two popular TV actress recreated the iconic Tapasya and Ichcha scene from the hit show Uttaran, making the viewers nostalgic. While Tina Datta reprised her role of Ichcha, Sumbul Touqeer turned into Tapasya for the scene.

Can you guess how the original Tapasya aka Rashami Desai reacted to Sumbul Touqeer's acting? Well, she has the sweetest message for Sumbul and you definitely need to see it.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The finale of Salman Khan's show will air on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. Six contestants are expected to enter the finale week and viewers can even expect a surprise mid-week eviction. Sumbul Touqeer is competing for the winner's trophy along with Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer's acting as Tapasya? Did she ace the role?

