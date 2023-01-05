Before Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka-Nimrit Appeared As Partners On THIS Colors Show & Fans Are ‘Shocked’

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has turned out to be one of the most successful seasons of Colors TV's controversial reality show.

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered in October last year with multiple Colors faces as contestants, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Tina Datta.

While all of them have been doing well for themselves in Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit and Priyanka's rivalry has turned out be a major highlight of the ongoing season. Ever since the beginning, their point of views have always been poles apart and both of them are still a part of different groups.

However, before entering the Bigg Boss house, both the stunning ladies had teamed up for another Colors show. Yes, you read that right Well, we're talking about Ranveer Singh's game show The Big Picture.

Back then, Priyanka and Nimrit were playing the lead roles in Colors TV's hit shows Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni respectively. They had appeared on Ranveer's quiz game show as Tejo and Seher, the popular characters from their daily soaps.

Take a look at a small clip from The Big Picture featuring Priyanka and Nimrit here:

In the video, both the ladies looks comfortable with each other as they play as a team. In the comments section, their fans are surprised and happy to see them together.

Reacting to it, a YouTube user wrote, "Nimrit & Priyanka ko ek sath dekhkar bhut accha lga (heart emoji)"

Another user commented, "Omg.. I'm shocked.. Dono ko aise dekh kar... Bigg boss me to koi aur hi Priyanka aur nimrit h.. (laughing emojis)."

Here are the reactions:

While both of them own a huge fan following, Priyanka is way ahead of Nimrit in Bigg Boss 16. While the former is counted among the strongest contestants, the latter is less active in the game.

Well, it'll be interesting to see Priyanka and Nimrit teaming up in Bigg Boss 16 too. Don't you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!