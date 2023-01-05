Before Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka-Nimrit Appeared As Partners On THIS Colors Show & Fans Are ‘Shocked’

Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
has
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
most
successful
seasons
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show.
The
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
premiered
in
October
last
year
with
multiple
Colors
faces
as
contestants,
including
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Tina
Datta.
While
all
of
them
have
been
doing
well
for
themselves
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Nimrit
and
Priyanka's
rivalry
has
turned
out
be
a
major
highlight
of
the
ongoing
season.
Ever
since
the
beginning,
their
point
of
views
have
always
been
poles
apart
and
both
of
them
are
still
a
part
of
different
groups.
However,
before
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
both
the
stunning
ladies
had
teamed
up
for
another
Colors
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right
Well,
we're
talking
about
Ranveer
Singh's
game
show
The
Big
Picture.
Back
then,
Priyanka
and
Nimrit
were
playing
the
lead
roles
in
Colors
TV's
hit
shows
Udaariyaan
and
Choti
Sarrdaarni
respectively.
They
had
appeared
on
Ranveer's
quiz
game
show
as
Tejo
and
Seher,
the
popular
characters
from
their
daily
soaps.
Take
a
look
at
a
small
clip
from
The
Big
Picture
featuring
Priyanka
and
Nimrit
here:
In
the
video,
both
the
ladies
looks
comfortable
with
each
other
as
they
play
as
a
team.
In
the
comments
section,
their
fans
are
surprised
and
happy
to
see
them
together.
Reacting
to
it,
a
YouTube
user
wrote,
"Nimrit
&
Priyanka
ko
ek
sath
dekhkar
bhut
accha
lga
(heart
emoji)"