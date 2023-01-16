Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik Earned Bigger Amount Than The Winner’s Prize Money In 3 Months?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Both Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik earned much more than the winner’s prize money during their three-months stay in Salman Khan’s show?

Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is now just four weeks away from its much-awaited grand finale. Hosted by Salman Khan, the makers have planned some interesting twists to make the series more entertaining and intriguing for the viewers.

Before that, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed three shocking exits in the last three episodes. While Sreejita De got evicted as she was the least voted contestant last week, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan left the Bigg Boss house due to their professional commitments.

Bigg Boss 16: 'Pura Season B*tching Aur...' Nimrit Trolled For Her 'Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge' Comment

Both Sajid and Abdu stayed in Bigg Boss house for over three months and their fans are already missing seeing them with Shiv Thakare, MC Stanm and their 'mandali'.

However, did you know that both of them reportedly earned bigger amount than the winner's prize money in their three months stay? Yes, you read that right!

Naagin 7: Not Priyanka Or Sumbul, Fans Want THIS Ex Bigg Boss Winner To Play Naagin In New Season