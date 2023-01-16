Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik Earned Bigger Amount Than The Winner’s Prize Money In 3 Months?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Both Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik earned much more than the winner’s prize money during their three-months stay in Salman Khan’s show?
News
|
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 14:30 [IST]
- Naagin 7: Not Priyanka Or Sumbul, Fans Want THIS Ex Bigg Boss Winner To Play Naagin In Next Season
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Pura Season B*tching Aur…’ Nimrit Trolled For Her ‘Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge’ Comment
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: RRR Wins Critics Choice Awards, Bigg Boss 16 Introduces Ticket To Finale