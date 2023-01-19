Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik To Return To Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg
Boss
16
came
with
a
massive
twist
during
the
weekend
wherein
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan
bid
adieu
to
the
show.
It
was
reported
that
Sajid
and
Abdu
left
the
popular
reality
show
due
to
prior
work
commitments.
Their
sudden
exit
left
the
audience
and
the
contestants
heartbroken.
In
fact,
the
mandali,
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan,
were
seen
missing
the
duo
and
seem
to
be
a
little
lost
post
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik's
exit.
But
as
per
the
recent
update,
Sajid
and
Abdu
will
return
to
the
popular
reality
show.
It
is
reported
that
Sajid
and
Abdu
will
be
returning
to
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend.
Wondering
if
they
will
be
the
new
wild
card
contestants?
Well,
the
duo
will
be
seen
as
the
special
guests
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Well,
we
wonder
if
Sajid
and
Abdu
will
enter
the
BB
house
once
again
and
guide
the
mandali
about
their
game
or
if
will
it
just
be
a
short
stint
to
entertain
the
audience.
To
note,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
But
the
reports
about
Sajid
and
Abdu's
return
to
BB
house
has
certainly
got
everyone
excited.
Meanwhile,
the
mandali
is
set
to
witness
some
tough
times
as
Shiv
and
Nimrit's
friendship
is
set
to
go
kaput
soon.
For
the
uninitiated,
Nimrit
has
been
disappointed
after
Shiv
named
MC
Stan
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
for
the
captaincy
task.
In
fact,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Shalin
Bhanot
will
be
seen
adding
fuel
to
the
fire
and
will
instigate
Nimrit
against
Shiv.
Will
it
be
the
end
of
Nimrit
and
Shiv's
bond?
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
for
another
twist
as
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
Who
do
you
think
will
walk
out
of
the
BB
house
this
weekend?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 15:58 [IST]