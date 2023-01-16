Bigg Boss 16: Not Ankit Gupta; Sajid Khan Meets THIS Former Contestant Post His Exit & It Will Make You Go Aww

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
inching
towards
its
grand
finale
and
each
day
has
been
coming
up
with
an
emotional
twist
every
now
and
then.
Recently,
three
contestants
walked
out
of
the
popular
reality
show.
While
Sreejita
De
was
eliminated
due
audience's
votes,
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan
left
the
popular
reality
show.
It
has
come
as
a
major
jolt
not
just
to
the
audience
but
also
to
the
mandali
in
the
house.
And
while
the
audience
has
been
brimming
with
an
opinion
about
Sajid's
exit,
the
filmmaker
made
sure
to
meet
one
of
the
former
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
post
his
exit
from
the
popular
reality
show.
Wondering
if
it
is
Ankit
Gupta
given
their
stupendous
bond
on
the
show?
Well
no.
This
contestant
is
Abdu
Rozik
Farah
Khan
Invites
Abdu
Rozik
For
A
Burger
Treat
Well,
soon
after
Abdu
and
Sajid's
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
Farah
Khan
invited
the
Tajikistani
singer
for
a
burger
treat.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
Abdu,
who
has
won
hearts
with
his
stint
on
the
show,
is
also
known
for
his
love
'burgirs'.
And
while
Farah
has
been
in
awe
of
his
cuteness,
she
made
sure
to
treat
Abdu
with
his
favourite
dish.
In
the
caption,
Farah
wrote,
"My
2
favourites
finally
home" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan’s
Reunion
Pics
Are
Sheer
Bliss
Sajid
and
Abdu's
chemistry
on
Bigg
Boss
16
was
undoubtedly
a
treat
for
the
audience.
In
fact,
we
still
can't
get
enough
of
their
'Long
Son
Short
Son'
camaraderie.
As
the
duo
reunited
post
their
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
their
chemistry
was
quite
evident
in
the
pic.
Farah
captioned
the
image
as,
"#longsonshortson
smtimes
winning
hearts
is
even
better" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Shiv
Thakare
Touched
Sajid
Khan’s
Feet
During
His
Exit
For
the
uninitiated,
Sajid
Khan
got
an
emotional
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16
wherein
Bigg
Boss
paid
a
tribute
to
the
filmmaker
by
highlighting
his
journey
on
the
show.
His
exit
left
everyone
quite
emotional.
In
fact,
Shiv
Thakare,
who
has
been
quite
close
to
Sajid,
even
touched
the
filmmaker's
feet
before
his
exit.
To
this
Sajid
stated
that
Shiv
is
his
brother
and
he
shouldn't
do
it.
Abdu
Got
A
Heartwarming
Farewell
Earlier,
when
Abdu's
exit
was
announced
from
the
show
owing
to
his
professional
commitments,
his
exit
left
everyone
in
the
house
teary
eyed.
During
his
exit,
Abdu
Rozik
called
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
as
the
finalists
and
gave
a
heartwarming
goodbye
hug
to
everyone.