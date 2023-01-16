    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Not Ankit Gupta; Sajid Khan Meets THIS Former Contestant Post His Exit & It Will Make You Go Aww

    BB16: Sajid Khan Meets THIS Contestant Post His Exit

    Bigg Boss 16 has been inching towards its grand finale and each day has been coming up with an emotional twist every now and then. Recently, three contestants walked out of the popular reality show. While Sreejita De was eliminated due audience's votes, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan left the popular reality show. It has come as a major jolt not just to the audience but also to the mandali in the house. And while the audience has been brimming with an opinion about Sajid's exit, the filmmaker made sure to meet one of the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant post his exit from the popular reality show. Wondering if it is Ankit Gupta given their stupendous bond on the show? Well no. This contestant is Abdu Rozik

    Farah Khan Invites Abdu Rozik For A Burger Treat

    Farah Khan Invites Abdu Rozik For A Burger Treat

    Well, soon after Abdu and Sajid's exit from Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan invited the Tajikistani singer for a burger treat. Yes! You read it right. Abdu, who has won hearts with his stint on the show, is also known for his love 'burgirs'. And while Farah has been in awe of his cuteness, she made sure to treat Abdu with his favourite dish. In the caption, Farah wrote, "My 2 favourites finally home" along with heart emoticons.

    Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan’s Reunion Pics Are Sheer Bliss

    Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan’s Reunion Pics Are Sheer Bliss

    Sajid and Abdu's chemistry on Bigg Boss 16 was undoubtedly a treat for the audience. In fact, we still can't get enough of their 'Long Son Short Son' camaraderie. As the duo reunited post their exit from Bigg Boss 16, their chemistry was quite evident in the pic. Farah captioned the image as, "#longsonshortson smtimes winning hearts is even better" along with heart emoticons.

    Shiv Thakare Touched Sajid Khan’s Feet During His Exit

    Shiv Thakare Touched Sajid Khan’s Feet During His Exit

    For the uninitiated, Sajid Khan got an emotional exit from Bigg Boss 16 wherein Bigg Boss paid a tribute to the filmmaker by highlighting his journey on the show. His exit left everyone quite emotional. In fact, Shiv Thakare, who has been quite close to Sajid, even touched the filmmaker's feet before his exit. To this Sajid stated that Shiv is his brother and he shouldn't do it.

    Abdu Got A Heartwarming Farewell

    Abdu Got A Heartwarming Farewell

    Earlier, when Abdu's exit was announced from the show owing to his professional commitments, his exit left everyone in the house teary eyed. During his exit, Abdu Rozik called Shiv Thakare and MC Stan as the finalists and gave a heartwarming goodbye hug to everyone.

