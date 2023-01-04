Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Instigates MC Stan To SLAP Archana Gautam Post Their Fight; WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
often
witnesses
ugly
fights
between
the
contestants
which
leaves
the
audience
brimming
with
an
opinion.
After
Archana
Gautam
locked
horns
with
Vikas
Manaktala
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
the
lady
was
recently
seen
getting
into
an
ugly
tiff
with
MC
Stan.
The
two
got
into
a
heated
argument
over
duties
and
it
got
nasty
after
they
dragged
each
other's
parents
and
got
into
mudslinging.
But
it
didn't
stop
there.
As
per
the
promo,
MC
Stan
was
seen
fuming
with
anger
over
Archana's
remarks
about
his
songs.
The
promo
featured
MC
Stan
fuming
with
anger
and
was
planning
to
take
a
voluntary
exit.
He
even
isolated
himself
in
the
bathroom
and
was
also
seen
kicking
the
chairs
in
the
house.
It
was
evident
that
he
is
quite
hurt
by
Archana's
remarks.
As
MC
Stan
was
adamant
to
get
a
voluntary
exit,
Sajid
Khan
was
seen
instigating
him
to
slap
Archana
following
which
he
will
be
kicked
out
of
the
house.
Though
Sajid
made
the
comment
sarcastically,
MC
Stan
was
seen
charging
towards
Archana's
room.
We
wonder
if
MC
Stan
will
end
up
hitting
Archana
Gautam
in
a
fit
of
anger.
Meanwhile,
Vikas
Manaktala,
who
was
recently
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
just
after
three
weeks
of
his
entry
in
the
house,
has
called
Sajid
Khan
as
the
mastermind
of
the
house.
He
said
that
Sajid
is
playing
the
game
very
smartly
and
doing
whatever
he
wants
to
do
in
the
house.
On
the
other
hand,
he
also
claimed
that
he
sees
MC
Stan
as
the
top
finalists
along
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Abdu
Rozik.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
pull
its
curtains
down
this
month,
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
The
popular
reality
show
will
now
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February
now.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 15:19 [IST]