Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Takes A Quirky Jibe At Sajid Khan’s Unfairness During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 16 has been going hand in hand with endless fights. From Archana Gautam locking horns with the housemates to Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia's fight and more, each fight in the house manages to grab the eyeballs. Amid this, the popular reality show is coming up with a new twist as the housemates are gearing up for the first captaincy task of the year. Interestingly, the contestants will be seen making their best effort to become the first captain of the house and the task will have Sajid Khan as the sanchalak.

As per the promo, Sajid Khan was seen targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tried disqualifying him from the task. Irked by Sajid Khan's unfairness, Priyanka called him out for cheating during the task. Priyanka stated, "Sanchalak ho ke apni manmarzi chala rahe ho. Cheating wala mahaul mat banao ghar me. Don't be very smart Sajid ji. Disqualify karna hai to muh pe bol ke karo". And now, Shekhar Suman has taken a quirky jibe at Sajid for being unfairness. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shekhar wrote, "Thoda fairness cream lagayei, unfairness zyada ho raha hai".

To note, this isn't the first time Shekhar Suman took a jibe at Sajid Khan. Earlier, Shekhar Suman had also tweeted about Sajid's claims of making it to the grand finale. For the uninitiated, Sajid challenged the other contestants to nominate him till February 12 and he will see them all in the finale. To this, Shekhar tweeted, "Itna ahankar theek nahin hai paro".

To note, Sajid Khan has been in the danger zone this week as he has been nominated for elimination with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week.