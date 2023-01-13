Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan EVICTED Before Grand Finale: Report

It
just
a
month
left
for
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
and
the
contestants
are
in
full
form
while
putting
their
best
foot
forward
to
win
the
show.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
which
contestants
will
be
making
it
to
the
grand
finale
and
who
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Among
these
speculations,
there
is
one
contestant
who
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
he
had
participated
in
the
show.
We
are
talking
about
Sajid
Khan
who
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
with
his
participation
in
BB16.
The
ace
filmmaker
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
the
popular
reality
show
and
even
made
claims
to
win
the
show.
As
Sajid
is
grabbing
eyeballs
with
his
game
plan
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
is
reported
that
the
filmmaker
will
be
evicted
a
month
before
the
grand
finale.
Yes!
As
per
Bigg
Boss
Tak's
tweet
Sajid
Khan
will
be
eliminated
this
week.
To
note,
Sajid
is
not
among
the
nominated
contestants
this
week.
Reportedly,
his
eviction
will
not
take
place
due
to
the
audience's
votes.
Instead,
he
will
walk
out
of
the
show
due
to
work
commitments.
On
the
other
hand,
Sajid's
close
friend
Abdu
Rozik
will
also
be
reportedly
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend
due
to
work
commitments.
He
had
re-entered
the
show
during
Christmas
celebrations
after
stepping
out
for
around
two
weeks
due
to
a
life
changing
opportunity.
If
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Sajid
and
Abdu's
exit
will
certainly
change
the
game
in
the
house
as
it
is
likely
to
affect
the
mandali
in
the
house.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Sreejita
De
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
for
being
inactive
on
the
show.
Their
nomination
resulted
in
the
return
of
Rs
20
lakhs
of
the
prize
money.
Now
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
these
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:02 [IST]