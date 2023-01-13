Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan EVICTED Before Grand Finale: Report

It just a month left for Bigg Boss 16 grand finale and the contestants are in full form while putting their best foot forward to win the show. Needless to say, speculations are rife about which contestants will be making it to the grand finale and who will lift the winner's trophy. Among these speculations, there is one contestant who has been the talk of the town ever since he had participated in the show. We are talking about Sajid Khan who got everyone brimming with an opinion with his participation in BB16. The ace filmmaker has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and even made claims to win the show.

As Sajid is grabbing eyeballs with his game plan on Bigg Boss 16, it is reported that the filmmaker will be evicted a month before the grand finale. Yes! As per Bigg Boss Tak's tweet Sajid Khan will be eliminated this week. To note, Sajid is not among the nominated contestants this week. Reportedly, his eviction will not take place due to the audience's votes. Instead, he will walk out of the show due to work commitments. On the other hand, Sajid's close friend Abdu Rozik will also be reportedly walking out of Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend due to work commitments. He had re-entered the show during Christmas celebrations after stepping out for around two weeks due to a life changing opportunity.

If the reports turned out to be true, Sajid and Abdu's exit will certainly change the game in the house as it is likely to affect the mandali in the house. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination this week for being inactive on the show. Their nomination resulted in the return of Rs 20 lakhs of the prize money. Now it will be interesting to see who among these will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend.