Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's Eviction Brought Back Memories Of Bench Dec 31, Says EX Contestant. See Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss 16 update: A former contestant shared his thoughts about Sajid Khan's elimination, stating that it brought back memories of his own eviction from Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sajid Khan's eviction from Salman Khan's reality show has become the talk of the town. The Bollywood filmmaker, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 since its inception, walked out after over 100 days. While ardent viewers of the show are happy over his exit, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer are upset as their beloved mentor is no longer there to support them.

A former Bigg Boss contestant expressed his views about Sajid Khan's exit from BB 16 on Twitter. He said that Sajid's elimination brought back the memories from December 31, 2016, when he had to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 10.

We are talking about Gaurav Chopra. The Uttaran actor shared his thoughts about the same on his official Twitter, stating that it was a huge achievement for Sajid Khan to get a 'respectable send off' from a show like Bigg Boss.

Do you agree with Gaurav Chopra's views about Sajid Khan? Share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.