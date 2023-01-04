    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Reveals The Mastermind Of Salman Khan’s Show Post Elimination

    Vikas Manaktala Reveals The Mastermind of Bigg Boss 16

    Bigg Boss 16 has been all over the headlines these days for its new twists in the game. Interestingly, Vikas Manaktala was the recent contestant to get eliminated from the popular reality show. He had entered the house as a wild card contestant and was evicted three weeks after his entry just ahead of the New Year celebrations. And now, post elimination Vikas has been spilling beans about the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. This isn't all. Vikas has also revealed the mastermind of the game in his recent interview.

    In the interview, Vikas was quizzed about the mastermind of the game. And while there have been speculations that Shiv Thakare has been the mastermind of Bigg Boss 16, as per Vikas, it is Sajid Khan. Explaining his point, Vikas said that Sajid is playing the game very smartly and doing whatever he wants to do in the house.

    Furthermore, the Ghulaam actor also shared who are likely to become the top 3 contestants and said that he really like Priyanka Choudhary's game on Bigg Boss 16. He also sang praises for MC Stan and Abdu Rozik and said they are likely to make it to top 3 as well.

    Meanwhile, Vikas, who isn't really happy with his elimination, spoke about who should deserve to get eliminated and named contestants four contestants - Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Ahluwalia. He named the ladies based on their involvement in the game. Interestingly, Sreejita, Soundarya and Sumbul have been nominated for elimination along with Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see who will get evicted from the show this week.

