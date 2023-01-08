BB16: Salman Khan Compares Archana Gautam With Controversial Contestant Swami Om Post Her Fight With MC Stan

Bigg
Boss
16
has
witnessed
an
interesting
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
with
Salman
Khan
wherein
the
host
ensured
complete
entertainment.
During
the
weekend
ka
vaar,
Salman
was
seen
addressing
several
incidents
in
the
house.
Amid
these,
MC
Stan
and
Archana
Gautam's
ugly
fight
also
grabbed
the
eyeballs.
Salman
was
seen
schooling
Archana
for
intentionally
picking
up
a
fight
with
MC
Stan,
her
arrogance
and
her
offensive
remarks.
While
Archana
was
adamant
that
she
was
right
at
her
point,
Salman
was
seen
comparing
her
with
Swami
Om.
For
the
uninitiated,
Swami
Om
was
one
of
the
most
controversial
contestants
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss.
This
happened
after
Archana
stated,
"Sir,
ye
log
nhi
dekhte
main
dekhti
hu
ki
kahan
jhadu
lg
rhi
hai,
sb
dikhta
hai
sir.
us
din
sajid
ji
ko
bola
tb
ja
ke
jhaadu
lagi.
Kyunki
main
dekhti
hu
kisne
kaam
kiya
kisne
nahi".
To
this,
Salman
stated,
"Sb
is
ghar
me
andhe
hain,
kisi
ko
kuch
ni
dikhayi
deta,
sirf
aapko
dikhta
hai.
ek
baba
is
ghar
me
aaye
the
Swami
Om,
bechare
ab
nahi
rahe.
Guzar
gaye.
Unko
wo
sab
dikhta
tha
jo
kisi
ko
nahi
dikhta
tha.
Lekin
jo
sabko
dikhta
tha
is
ghar
me
kaanch,
wo
unko
nahi
dikhta
tha".
This
left
everyone
in
splits
as
Salman
compared
Archana
to
Swami
Om.
Meanwhile,
Salman
even
stated
that
Archana
has
been
in
the
house
on
'khairaat'
and
if
she
wishes
to
continue
with
her
arrogant
behaviour,
she
is
free
to
walk
out
of
the
house.
We
wonder
if
Salman's
words
will
change
Archan's
game
on
the
show.
On
the
other
hand,
the
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride
as
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
be
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
House
and
will
be
staying
there
for
a
week.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 12:52 [IST]