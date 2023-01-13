Bigg Boss 16: THIS Contestant To Make Her Big Screen Debut With Salman Khan Post The Show?

Bigg
Boss
16
has
come
up
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
contestants
and
each
contestant
has
been
putting
their
best
foot
forward
in
the
game.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
the
popular
reality
show.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts
with
her
fearless
personality
and
strong
game.
In
fact,
she
has
been
rumoured
to
be
among
the
finalists
of
the
show
by
the
audience
and
several
celebs
have
also
been
rooting
for
her
win.
And
now,
as
the
audience
is
looking
forward
to
an
exciting
episode
of
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar,
it
seems
to
be
coming
with
a
big
news
for
Priyanka
and
her
fans
as
there
are
reports
that
the
Udaariyaan
actress
is
likely
to
make
her
big
Bollywood
debut
opposite
the
Prem
Ratan
Dhan
Payo
actor.
As
per
a
recent
update,
Simi
Garewal
will
be
having
a
rendezvous
with
Salman
which
will
be
coming
with
interesting
revelations.
During
the
conversation,
Salman
stated
that
he
would
like
to
work
with
Priyanka
and
Sajid
in
a
future
project.
Well,
it
will
indeed
be
a
moment
of
pride
for
Priyanka
and
her
massive
fan
following.
Meanwhile,
gossipmills
are
also
abuzz
that
Priyanka
will
also
be
roped
in
to
play
the
lead
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
upcoming
project.
To
note,
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
had
recently
bid
adieu
to
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6,
had
dropped
hints
about
heading
Bigg
Boss
house
for
a
new
project.
She
also
teased
fans
about
finding
the
leads
of
the
project
from
the
popular
reality
show.
In
fact,
Filmibeat
had
exclusively
reported
that
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Priyanka
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
have
been
in
the
race
to
bag
Ekta
Kapoor's
project.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
Well,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Priyanka
will
definitely
be
on
a
roll.