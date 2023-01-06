Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Archana Gautam To Leave The House? Here’s What We Know

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
synonymous
with
endless
fights
since
the
beginning.
And
this
week,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan's
ugly
fight
made
the
headlines.
For
the
uninitiated,
Archana
and
MC
Stan
had
locked
horns
over
doing
the
duties
in
the
house.
Their
war
of
words
took
an
ugly
turn
after
they
got
into
mudslinging
and
dragged
each
other's
parents
into
the
arguments.
Their
offensive
remarks
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
fans
have
been
waiting
for
Salman
Khan's
reaction
to
this
tiff.
And
now,
as
per
the
recent
promo,
Salman
Khan
will
be
seen
addressing
Archana
and
MC
Stan's
fight.
During
the
promo,
"Archana
and
Stan
aapne
is
ghar
ki
saari
hadhien
paar
kardi.
maa
baap
ke
upar
jaane
ka
matlab
kya
hai
yaar.
Stan
tu
sahi
tha
is
jhagde
me
ya
galat
tha,
tu
khud
bta".
While
Stan
agreed
to
be
at
fault,
Salman
then
slammed
Archana
and
even
asked
her
to
leave
the
house.
He
stated,
"Archana
agar
ye
aapka
attitude
hai
to
abhi
ke
abhi
darwaza
kholta
hu
jaiye
aap".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Archana
will
decide
to
leave
the
house.
Meanwhile,
Salman
will
also
be
seen
schooling
Tina
Datta
for
faking
her
relationship
with
Shalin
Bhanot.
During
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar,
Salman
stated,
"Tina
konsa
game
khel
thi
ho
aur
kiske
saath.
Consistency
nahi
aap
me.
Jab
weak
pad
gayi,
jab
strong
ho
gayi
aa
gayi
bahar.
Jhagda
ho
gaya
music
baja
aur
dance
chal
rha
hai.
Baki
ka
koi
ni
tha
dance
karne
layak,
chipakne
layak".
Clearly,
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
will
be
coming
up
with
a
lot
of
dhamaka.
Meanwhile,
this
week,
seven
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
including
Archana,
Sajid
Khan,
Shalin,
Tina,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Soundarya
Shama
and
Sreejita
De.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
the
house
this
weekend.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 2:02 [IST]