Bigg Boss 16: ‘Konsa Game Khel Rahi Ho’ Asks Salman As He SLAMS Tina For ‘Fake Relationship’ With Shalin

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been all over the headlines these days. From their game on the popular reality show to their sizzling chemistry and even their frequently changing equations, everything about the duo has been making the headlines. In fact, their on and off relationship has left everyone brimming with an opinion and even the housemates have been irked with their frequently changing relationship. And now, Salman Khan will finally address the same during the upcoming episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar and he is evidently not pleased with it.

As per the recent promo, Salman called Tina and Shalin's relationship fake and slammed the Uttaran actress for playing games. Though Tina tried defending herself stating that she isn't faking anything, Salman said, "Tina konsa game khel thi ho aur kiske saath. Consistency nahi aap me. Jab weak pad gayi, jab strong ho gayi aa gayi bahar. Jhagda ho gaya music baja aur dance chal rha hai. Baki ka koi ni tha dance karne layak, chipakne layak". Interestingly, Shalin also tried to come out in Tina's defence and urged Salman not to be hard on the actress but in vain. On the other hand, Tina was spotted stating that he and Shalin cannot fall in love. We wonder if this will change their equation once again.

Tina will also be seen targeting Shalin during the foam task and stated, "Humesha, it's always about main main main main. I have stopped calling him Sha also". Meanwhile, Tina and Shalin's respective mothers will also be seen gracing Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend and will be seen addressing the questions regarding the duo's relationship.

On a related note, Tina and Shalin are in the danger zone this week as they have been nominated with Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated during the weekend.