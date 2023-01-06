Bigg Boss 16: ‘Konsa Game Khel Rahi Ho’ Asks Salman As He SLAMS Tina For ‘Fake Relationship’ With Shalin

Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
have
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days.
From
their
game
on
the
popular
reality
show
to
their
sizzling
chemistry
and
even
their
frequently
changing
equations,
everything
about
the
duo
has
been
making
the
headlines.
In
fact,
their
on
and
off
relationship
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
even
the
housemates
have
been
irked
with
their
frequently
changing
relationship.
And
now,
Salman
Khan
will
finally
address
the
same
during
the
upcoming
episode
of
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
and
he
is
evidently
not
pleased
with
it.
As
per
the
recent
promo,
Salman
called
Tina
and
Shalin's
relationship
fake
and
slammed
the
Uttaran
actress
for
playing
games.
Though
Tina
tried
defending
herself
stating
that
she
isn't
faking
anything,
Salman
said,
"Tina
konsa
game
khel
thi
ho
aur
kiske
saath.
Consistency
nahi
aap
me.
Jab
weak
pad
gayi,
jab
strong
ho
gayi
aa
gayi
bahar.
Jhagda
ho
gaya
music
baja
aur
dance
chal
rha
hai.
Baki
ka
koi
ni
tha
dance
karne
layak,
chipakne
layak".
Interestingly,
Shalin
also
tried
to
come
out
in
Tina's
defence
and
urged
Salman
not
to
be
hard
on
the
actress
but
in
vain.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
was
spotted
stating
that
he
and
Shalin
cannot
fall
in
love.
We
wonder
if
this
will
change
their
equation
once
again.
Tina
will
also
be
seen
targeting
Shalin
during
the
foam
task
and
stated,
"Humesha,
it's
always
about
main
main
main
main.
I
have
stopped
calling
him
Sha
also".
Meanwhile,
Tina
and
Shalin's
respective
mothers
will
also
be
seen
gracing
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend
and
will
be
seen
addressing
the
questions
regarding
the
duo's
relationship.
On
a
related
note,
Tina
and
Shalin
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
they
have
been
nominated
with
Sajid
Khan,
Archana
Gautam,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sreejita
De
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
eliminated
during
the
weekend.
