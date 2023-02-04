Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife, Actress Dalljiet Kaur Confirms Marriage With Beau In March, Will Move Abroad With Son

TV
actress
Dalljiet
Kaur,
who
was
earlier
married
to
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Shalin
Bhanot,
has
found
love
again.
She
is
dating
UK-based
Nikhil
Patel
for
a
year
and
is
in
a
happy
space.
Well,
the
much-in-love
couple
finally
took
their
relationship
to
the
next
level
by
getting
engaged
on
January
3
in
Nepal
and
are
all
set
to
exchange
wedding
vows
in
March
this
year.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
After
tying
the
knot
with
Nikhil
who
is
working
with
a
finance
company,
Dalljiet
will
move
to
London
with
her
nine-year-old-son
Jaydon.
Confirming
her
marriage
with
Nikhil,
Dalljiet
told
ETimes,
"The
wedding
is
in
March,
and
I
am
still
figuring
out
a
lot
of
things.
I
will
move
to
Nairobi
(Africa)
for
a
couple
of
years,
as
Nikhil
is
placed
there
for
work
right
now.
We
will
eventually
move
back
to
London,
where
he
was
born
and
raised."
Revealing
details
about
her
first
meeting
with
Nikhil,
Dalljiet
stated,
"I
met
Nick
at
a
friend's
party
in
Dubai
last
year.
I
only
spoke
about
my
son,
and
he
was
talking
about
his
two
daughters,
13-year-old
Aariyana
and
eight-year-old
Aanika.
He
wore
blue
nail
polish
on
his
toes,
and
when
I
asked
him
about
it,
he
replied,
'I
am
a
proud
dad
of
two
girls.'
Romance
wasn't
in
the
air
back
then;
it
was
just
two
single
parents
chatting.
Love
happened
with
time.
It
was
our
love
for
our
children
that
connected
us.
While
Anika
lives
with
her
mother
in
the
US,
Aariyana
will
live
with
us."
DALLJIET'S
MARRIAGE
WITH
SHALIN
BHANOT
For
the
unversed,
Dalljiet
and
Shalin
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
Sony
TV's
Kuvadhu
and
fell
in
love
with
each
other.
After
dating
each
other
for
a
few
years,
the
duo
finally
took
their
relationship
to
the
next
level
by
getting
married
in
2009.
However,
things
soon
turned
ugly
between
them
and
Dalljiet
even
accused
him
of
domestic
violence.
After
a
nasty
battle,
they
finally
got
divorced
in
2015.
However,
Shalin
and
Dalljiet
are
still
cordial
with
each
other
for
the
sake
of
their
son
Jaydon.
Heartiest
congratulations
to
Dalljiet
and
Nikhil.