Bigg Boss 16: Did you know THIS Was Shalin Bhanot's First Job Before Becoming an Actor?

Shalin
struggled
with
the
English
language
as
he
was
not
polished
in
it.
He
was
not
well
versed
in
the
mannerisms
required
to
communicate
with
the
customers,
but
in
spite
of
that,
he
managed
to
create
sales.
Initially,
Shalin
would
directly
ask
the
customers
how
much
money
they
had
and
what
they
wanted,
but
the
owners
would
support
him
and
correct
him
with
his
tone
and
educate
him
to
ask
questions
like
what
was
their
budget
and
what
they
would
prefer
buying.
Shalin
shared
that
the
biggest
lesson
he
learned
from
his
job
as
a
salesman
was
that
no
work
is
big
or
small
and
even
the
smallest
of
work
can
teach
one
a
lot
if
they
have
the
desire
to
learn.
This
experience
helped
shape
Shalin
into
the
confident
and
charming
individual
he
is
today.
Back
in
2004,
he
made
his
TV
debut
with
MTV
Roadies
as
a
contestant
and
went
on
to
feature
in
various
TV
shows.
He
has
now
made
a
name
for
himself
in
the
entertainment
industry
and
is
a
true
testament
to
the
fact
that
anything
is
possible
if
you
have
the
drive
and
determination
to
succeed.
After
going
through
many
ups
and
downs
in
his
Bigg
Boss
16
journey,
Shalin
has
finally
reached
the
finale
week
after
winning
this
week's
nominations
task
in
which
all
the
housemates
were
supposed
to
count
to
nine
minutes.
The
grand
finale
of
the
controversial
reality
show
is
slated
to
take
place
on
February
12
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shalin
will
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
or
not.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 0:56 [IST]