Mai Relate Nahi Karta Bigg Boss Se: When BB 16's Shalin Bhanot Said He'll Never Participate In Show - VIDEO

Shalin
Bhanot
Throwback:
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
has
been
making
headlines
since
its
premiere
in
October
last
year.
Many
popular
names,
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Tina
Datta,
are
currently
seen
as
participants
in
the
controversial
reality
show.
TV
star
Shalin
Bhanot
too
is
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
actor
is
one
of
the
most
talked-about
contestants
on
the
show
so
far.
From
his
closeness
with
Tina
Datta
to
ugly
fights
with
MC
Stan,
it
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Shalin
has
been
one
of
the
most
active
participants
of
the
current
season.
Besides
showing
his
romantic
and
angry
sides,
Shalin's
entertaining
side
too
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs.
However,
did
you
know
that
he
once
said
that
he
doesn't
relate
to
Bigg
Boss
and
might
never
participate
in
it?
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
During
Bigg
Boss
13,
in
an
interview,
Shalin
revealed
that
he
had
hardly
watched
any
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
as
it's
not
his
genre.
The
same
video
has
now
resurfaced
on
social
media
after
a
Reddit
user
posted
it
on
the
platform.
In
the
caption,
he
wrote,
"How
the
tables
turn".
In
the
video,
Shalin
says,
"Maine
life
mei
kabhi
Bigg
Boss
nahin
dekha.
I
think
thirteenth
season
chal
raha
hai,
maine
13
seasons
mei
se
shayad
3
episodes
dekhe
honge
Bigg
Boss
ke.
Har
ek
bande
ka
apna
apan
ek
genre
hota
hai
(of
entertainment).
Mera
genre,
jo
entertainment
ka
hai,
wo
alag
hai.
Bigg
Boss
mera
Genre
nahi
hai.
Shayad
isiliye
mai
relate
nahi
karta
usse
(Bigg
Boss).
Shayad
isiliye
mai
kabhi
na
jaau."
Take
a
look
at
the
video
below:
However,
fans
think
that
he
took
the
right
decision
by
participating
in
the
show
and
are
calling
him
'Bigg
Boss
material'.
Reacting
to
the
video,
a
Reddit
user
wrote,
"Shalin
tu
bigg
boss
ke
liye
hi
bana
hai."
Another
user
commented,
"Ab
bhai
sahab
poora
Ghar
me
adha
content
de
rhe
hai
Growth."
A
third
comment
read,
"At
the
moment
I
am
watching
bb16
only
because
of
him."
Here
are
the
reactions:
Well,
Shalin
is
indeed
providing
a
huge
amount
of
contestant
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
he'll
reach
the
show's
finale
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!